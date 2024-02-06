ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Food Travel

Here are the colours of cabs in different cities in Nigeria

Adaobi Onyeakagbu

What is the cab colour in your city?

Lagos taxi [Jumia Travel]
Lagos taxi [Jumia Travel]

Recommended articles

Cabs or taxis in Nigeria are commercial or private cars used to transport groups of people from one place to the other.

While yellow-and-black are widely accepted as the colour of cabs all over the world, it isn't the same here in Nigeria. Most states have distinct, uniform colours to signify cabs.

ADVERTISEMENT
Lagos Yellow Cab [Jumia travel]
Lagos Yellow Cab [Jumia travel] Jumia Travel

The signature yellow and black have become synonymous with Lagos and are used for everything from cabs to kekes and buses. The yellow covers most of the car and there are two black stripes at the sides of the car. Cabs in Lagos are usually very expensive.

Abuja painted cabs [International Centre for Investigative Reporting]
Abuja painted cabs [International Centre for Investigative Reporting] International center for investigative reporting

As the capital city of Nigeria, Abuja uses the national flag colours, green and white, for cabs and tricycles. The cabs are usually very cheap and more commonly used than buses. They even operate the "along" which takes about 4-5 people at once and drops them at various bus stops along the way.

ADVERTISEMENT
Blue and white Asaba cabs [Nairaland]
Blue and white Asaba cabs [Nairaland] nairaland

Asaba uses blue and white Toyota and Volkswagen vehicles for cabs, and the same for kekes and buses.

Enugu cabs [Nairaland]
Enugu cabs [Nairaland] nairaland
ADVERTISEMENT

Enugu also uses the yellow and black that Lagos uses for their cabs but the black stripes are either not used or hang lower than that of Lagos kekes. Cabs are also not as expensive as in Lagos, but most people use kekes for public transport.

Akure cabs [Sahara Reporters]
Akure cabs [Sahara Reporters] Sahara Reporters

The fiery combination of blue and yellow is what fills the streets of Akure. The cabs have light blue sides and yellow top, bonnet and trunk.

ADVERTISEMENT
Ibadan taxis [ibpulse]
Ibadan taxis [ibpulse] IBpulse

Though Taxify has come to give Ibadan cab drivers a run for their money, the yellow and brown on hundreds of mini 1990s Japanese Nissan Micra car will not fade in a hurry. Edo has a similar cab colour but has a lighter yellow than that of Ibadan.

Ilorin cabs [Latest Kwara news]
Ilorin cabs [Latest Kwara news] Latest Kwara news

The Mazda vehicle with flashy headlights painted green and yellow is what characterises Ilorin cabs.

ADVERTISEMENT

*

This article was originally published in 2021.

Adaobi Onyeakagbu Adaobi Onyeakagbu

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

A Peek into Period Past: Unusual menstrual items from period history

A Peek into Period Past: Unusual menstrual items from period history

5 women share their experience with feminine hygiene products

5 women share their experience with feminine hygiene products

What to do if he breaks up with you before Valentine’s Day

What to do if he breaks up with you before Valentine’s Day

You shouldn't eat more than one egg in a day, here's why

You shouldn't eat more than one egg in a day, here's why

5 queens and powerful women in Nigerian history

5 queens and powerful women in Nigerian history

Here are the colours of cabs in different cities in Nigeria

Here are the colours of cabs in different cities in Nigeria

5 period products women use during menstruation

5 period products women use during menstruation

5 struggles people who were born as an only child can relate to

5 struggles people who were born as an only child can relate to

7 fashion tricks to make short women appear taller

7 fashion tricks to make short women appear taller

5 reasons young women settle for older men

5 reasons young women settle for older men

Celebrating Top Nigerian creators nominated in 2023 TikTok Creator Awards in Sub-Saharan Africa

Celebrating Top Nigerian creators nominated in 2023 TikTok Creator Awards in Sub-Saharan Africa

7 old African hairstyles that are coming back in vogue

7 old African hairstyles that are coming back in vogue

Pulse Sports

Nigeria advance, but Jose Peseiro's 'small squad' strategy at AFCON 2023 is starting to backfire

Nigeria advance, but Jose Peseiro's 'small squad' strategy at AFCON 2023 is starting to backfire

Nigerians call on Super Eagles to beat South Africa for Davido, Burna Boy, Asake and Olamide Grammy loss

Nigerians call on Super Eagles to beat South Africa for Davido, Burna Boy, Asake and Olamide Grammy loss

Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk undisputed postponed: Gypsy King suffers cut in sparring

Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk undisputed postponed: Gypsy King suffers cut in sparring

Stanley Nwabali: Has the Super Eagles finally found Vincent Enyeama’s replacement?

Stanley Nwabali: Has the Super Eagles finally found Vincent Enyeama’s replacement?

Chelsea fans rejoice as Nicolas Jackson returns to lead Blues’ attack after Senegal’s AFCON exit

Chelsea fans rejoice as Nicolas Jackson returns to lead Blues’ attack after Senegal’s AFCON exit

Salah, Kanu, and the 10 greatest African players who have never won AFCON

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Gbagyi people

What you should know about Gbagyi people, real owners of Abuja

Lagos taxi [Jumia Travel]

Here are the colours of cabs in different cities in Nigeria

The richest women in Africa

Queens of Cash: The top 5 richest women in Africa

A teenager sitting on a desk while holding a phone [Image Credit: Cottonbro Studio]

How teenagers navigate the nuances of social media – and what adults can learn