Bisi Is The Boss: The book every child needs to have on personal safety, body ownership and boundaries.

Bisi is a well-informed little girl who teaches young children through this important book how to identify inappropriate behaviours and create body boundaries.

In a society that has an alarming rate of Child Sexual Violence, the book raises important issues on Child Abuse and how best to both avoid and handle it. The book provides parents with a fun yet educative way to navigate delicate topics regarding Private body parts, Boundaries and Speaking up in the case of abuse.

Including fun trivia’s, Colourful Characters as well as a kid’s colouring section, Bisi Is The Boss amounts to an all-encompassing read not only simplifying the difficult subject of Abuse but also providing a Bonding platform between Guardians and the children in their care.

Being a highly invested advocate for Children’s right and a mother, Bola Tinubu established the Cece Yara Non-profit organisation in 2016 armed with a multidisciplinary team of counsellors, social workers, child advocates, lawyers and forensic interviewers to prevent child sexual abuse and to provide access to care, information, protection and emergency intervention for children who have experienced sexual abuse or who are at risk.

“…Bisi Is The Boss is a book about child safety and protection. It empowers children and their and their caregivers by teaching children about how to recognize boundaries, how to react, who their trusted adults are, and how to get help.

"Empowering children is a great step towards breaking the cycle of child sexual abuse, and my aim is to get this book into the hands of every Nigerian child no matter what their circumstances are. I ask you to join me in this quest.” – Mrs Bola Tinubu.

Bisi is Boss is now available in eBook and Print at Amazon and Konga using the following links:

Amazon

Konga

To join the conversation, follow @Bisiistheboss on Instagram using the hashtag #Bisiistheboss

About the author: Bola Tinubu is a seasoned Corporate Lawyer with 25 years in practice and Children’s right advocate who founded Nigeria’s first free child helpline. The Author is a Chartered Director, a Chartered Governance Professional, and a Chartered Secretary. She is also a Fellow of The Chartered Governance Institute, U.K., and a Fellow of the Institute of Directors, U.K. Some of her achievements include being a Mother, One of BBC 100 inspiring and Influential women in 2018 and was named as one of Nigeria’s 100 most inspiring women in 2019 by Leading Ladies Africa in 2019.

