A brief history of how the Hausas were conquered by the Fulanis

Both Hausa and non-Hausa people in the old North were competent farmers, skillful artisans, and shrewd businesspeople.

How the Hausa nation was founded

According to legend, the mythological ancestor of the Hausa people, Bayajidda, moved from Baghdad to the Kanem-Bornu Empire in the 9th or 10th century, when he got married to a princess.

ADVERTISEMENT

Bayajidda had to leave his wife and their little child behind because of his father-in-law due to fights between them. He walked for a very long time until he eventually arrived in the city of Daura where he asked an elderly woman for water.

The woman told him she didn't have any water and couldn't get any at the community well because a snake was terrorizing the locals and only letting them get water once a week. Bayajidda went to the well and confronted the snake in combat and killed it.

Pulse Nigeria

He received the Queen of Daura in marriage as payment, and she gave birth to a son he named Bawo. Biram's founding father, Bawo, had six sons who went on to govern neighbouring Hausa city-states. The Hausa bakwai (Hausa seven) states are these.

Before the jihad and the practice of Islam, the Hausa practised magic by invoking magic and spirit possession. Hausa animism, also known as "Maguzanci" or "Bori," is a pre-Islamic traditional religion practised by the Hausa people of West Africa.

ADVERTISEMENT

Priestesses engaged in ecstatic dancing rituals to guide and uphold the state's governing houses. The royal priestess known as the Inna, or "Mother of us all," headed a corps of Bori priestesses and their assistants.

Uthman dan Fodio's Muslim jihad

But Uthman dan Fodio's Muslim jihad, which started around 1804 and lasted for roughly 30 years, completely shattered Hausa's control.

Pulse Nigeria

Fulani kings gradually took the place of the Hausas. Currently, the term "Hausa" is used more to describe a linguistic group than the actual, extremely rare Habe people.

ADVERTISEMENT

Uthman dan Fodio, who also served as the first Sultan of Sokoto, the heart of the empire, conquered the traditional Hausa nations and laid the foundation for a powerful Muslim empire.