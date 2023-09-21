ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Food Travel

What will happen to your body if you fast for 36 hours?

Samiah Ogunlowo

Fasting is an age-old practice that has gained popularity for its potential health benefits.

Have you ever embarked on a 36-hour fast? [Healthline]
Have you ever embarked on a 36-hour fast? [Healthline]

Recommended articles

This fasting regimen is known to have various effects on your body, both positive and potentially challenging.

In this article, we will explore seven things your body experiences during a 36-hour fast, shedding light on the impact it can have on your overall health.

ADVERTISEMENT

When you embark on a 36-hour fast, your body enters a state of ketosis. Ketosis occurs when your body starts using stored fat for energy instead of glucose. During this process, insulin sensitivity improves. This is particularly beneficial for individuals with insulin resistance or those looking to regulate blood sugar levels.

Fasting for 36 hours can lead to significant calorie deficit, which, over time, can result in weight loss. During the fast, your body burns fat for energy, aiding in shedding excess pounds. However, it's essential to follow a balanced diet when you break your fast to maintain a healthy weight.

You may lose some weight due to calorie deficit when fasting for a long period [Fastic]
You may lose some weight due to calorie deficit when fasting for a long period [Fastic] Pulse Nigeria
ADVERTISEMENT

Autophagy is your body's natural cleaning process, where damaged cells and components are removed and recycled. Extended fasting, like the 36-hour fast, stimulates autophagy, potentially reducing the risk of certain diseases and promoting cellular repair.

Surprisingly, fasting can lead to increased mental clarity and focus. As your body adapts to using ketones for fuel, many people report improved cognitive function during fasting periods.

Inflammation is at the root of many chronic diseases. Fasting has been shown to reduce markers of inflammation in the body, which can lower the risk of conditions like heart disease and arthritis.

ADVERTISEMENT

During the first 24 hours of a 36-hour fast, you may experience energy fluctuations. This is because your body is transitioning from using glucose to ketones for fuel. Some people feel energised, while others may feel fatigued. It's essential to listen to your body and rest when needed.

As you approach the end of your 36-hour fast, your hunger hormones, like ghrelin, may surge. This can make it challenging to resist overeating when you break your fast. To prevent overindulgence, consider breaking your fast with a balanced meal that includes protein, healthy fats, and fibre-rich foods.

The 36-hour fast is a powerful tool that can positively impact your health. However, it's essential to approach fasting with caution, especially if you're new to this practice. Ensure you are hydrated throughout the period by drinking enough water.

ADVERTISEMENT

Always consult with a healthcare professional before embarking on an extended fast to ensure it's safe for your individual health needs. Remember that fasting is not suitable for everyone, and it's crucial to prioritise your well-being above all else.

Samiah Ogunlowo Samiah Ogunlowo Samiah Ogunlowo is a Content writer. Despite being a certified Botanist, Samiah has mastered the skill of putting her thoughts in the most appealing words. She feels that writing should instill emotions in the reader, so that they don't simply read but feel.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

World Cleanup Day 2023: Coca-Cola partners in pursuit for litter-free planet

World Cleanup Day 2023: Coca-Cola partners in pursuit for litter-free planet

What will happen to your body if you fast for 36 hours?

What will happen to your body if you fast for 36 hours?

Your favourite celebrities don't get dark underarms, here's their secret

Your favourite celebrities don't get dark underarms, here's their secret

Do you know the most popular birthdays in the world? The answer might surprise you

Do you know the most popular birthdays in the world? The answer might surprise you

Meet the tribe in Nigeria where women have more than one husband

Meet the tribe in Nigeria where women have more than one husband

Unveiling the NEW Polo Oud Eau de Parfum: A voyage of intrigue and opulence

Unveiling the NEW Polo Oud Eau de Parfum: A voyage of intrigue and opulence

6 amazing health benefits of Iru (African locust bean)

6 amazing health benefits of Iru (African locust bean)

Here are 6 health benefits of Garri

Here are 6 health benefits of Garri

5 diseases you never knew African Velvet Tamarind (Awin) could treat

5 diseases you never knew African Velvet Tamarind (Awin) could treat

Every Nigerian woman is known for these 5 things

Every Nigerian woman is known for these 5 things

5 most beautiful churches in Nigeria

5 most beautiful churches in Nigeria

5 Africans who have won the Nobel Peace Prize

5 Africans who have won the Nobel Peace Prize

Pulse Sports

Super Falcons' Michelle Alozie drops football hot take

Super Falcons' Michelle Alozie drops football hot take

Kane defends Harry ‘One of the best defenders in history’ Maguire, calls for end to scapegoating

Kane defends Harry ‘One of the best defenders in history’ Maguire, calls for end to scapegoating

Provedel: 4 goalkeepers who have scored in the Champions League including Vincent Enyeama

Provedel: 4 goalkeepers who have scored in the Champions League including Vincent Enyeama

Andre Onana: Critics of the Manchester United goalkeeper are missing the bigger picture

Andre Onana: Critics of the Manchester United goalkeeper are missing the bigger picture

100 not out: Lewandowski moves closer to Messi and Ronaldo with century of European goals

100 not out: Lewandowski moves closer to Messi and Ronaldo with century of European goals

Is Victor Osimhen in for a troubled season under Rudi Garcia?

Is Victor Osimhen in for a troubled season under Rudi Garcia?

Pep Guardiola laughs off Man Utd’s title challenge

Pep Guardiola laughs off Man Utd’s title challenge

Braga vs Napoli: Victor Osimhen aiming to break Obafemi Martins’ 13-year-old UCL record

Braga vs Napoli: Victor Osimhen aiming to break Obafemi Martins’ 13-year-old UCL record

Victor Boniface girlfriend: 8 Interesting things to know about Rikke Hermine

Victor Boniface girlfriend: 8 Interesting things to know about Rikke Hermine

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

All that glitters may not be gold [Vanguard]

You should probably stay away from these 5 poisonous fruits

It is crucial to fuel our brains with the right nutrients [Femina Hu]

Try these 7 delicious healthy snacks for optimal brain performance

5 diseases you never knew African Velvet Tamarind (Awin) could treat

5 diseases you never knew African Velvet Tamarind (Awin) could treat

Dowry in India

Why women pay dowry in India