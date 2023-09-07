7 foods to incorporate into your diet if you have polycystic ovary syndrome

It can lead to various health issues, including irregular periods, weight gain, and insulin resistance.

While there is no cure for PCOS, managing it through lifestyle choices, including a balanced diet, can make a significant difference.

This article explores seven PCOS-friendly foods that can help you take control of your health and well-being. These foods are;

1. Leafy greens

Leafy greens like spinach, kale, and collard greens are rich in folate and iron, which can be especially beneficial for women with PCOS. These greens also contain antioxidants that help reduce inflammation in the body, a common issue in PCOS.

2. Berries

Berries such as strawberries, blueberries, and raspberries are low in sugar and high in antioxidants and fibre. They can help regulate blood sugar levels, making them an excellent choice for managing insulin resistance- a hallmark of PCOS. Enjoy them as a snack, add them to yoghurt, or include them in your morning oatmeal.

3. Fatty fish

Fatty fish like salmon, mackerel, and sardines are packed with omega-3 fatty acids, which have anti-inflammatory properties. These healthy fats can aid in reducing inflammation and may help alleviate PCOS symptoms. Aim to include fatty fish in your diet at least twice a week.

4. Cinnamon

Cinnamon is a spice that can improve insulin sensitivity, making it a valuable addition to a PCOS-friendly diet. Sprinkle cinnamon on your morning coffee, yoghurt, or oatmeal to reap its benefits. It not only adds flavour but also helps stabilise blood sugar levels.

5. Quinoa

Quinoa is a whole grain rich in fibre and protein, making it an excellent choice for managing PCOS. It has a low glycemic index, which means it won't cause rapid spikes in blood sugar. Use quinoa as a base for salads, as a side dish, or in place of rice for a PCOS-friendly meal.

6. Nuts and seeds

Nuts like almonds and walnuts, as well as seeds like flaxseeds and chia seeds, are rich in healthy fats, fibre, and antioxidants. They can help regulate blood sugar and reduce inflammation. Incorporate them into your diet by sprinkling them on salads, adding them to smoothies, or enjoying them as a snack.

7. Turmeric

Turmeric is a spice known for its anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties. It may help manage insulin resistance and reduce inflammation associated with PCOS. Use turmeric in your cooking or enjoy it as a soothing turmeric tea.

While managing PCOS can be challenging, making informed dietary choices can significantly improve your quality of life.

Incorporating these PCOS-friendly foods into your daily meals can help regulate insulin levels, reduce inflammation, and support your overall health.

Remember to consult with a healthcare professional or a registered dietitian before making significant changes to your diet, especially if you have PCOS or any other medical condition.