ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Food Travel

7 foods to incorporate into your diet if you have polycystic ovary syndrome

Samiah Ogunlowo

While managing PCOS can be challenging, making informed dietary choices can significantly improve your quality of life.

You can take control of PCOS with the right nutrition and a healthy lifestyle [Holistic Nerd]
You can take control of PCOS with the right nutrition and a healthy lifestyle [Holistic Nerd]

Recommended articles

It can lead to various health issues, including irregular periods, weight gain, and insulin resistance.

While there is no cure for PCOS, managing it through lifestyle choices, including a balanced diet, can make a significant difference.

This article explores seven PCOS-friendly foods that can help you take control of your health and well-being. These foods are;

ADVERTISEMENT

Leafy greens like spinach, kale, and collard greens are rich in folate and iron, which can be especially beneficial for women with PCOS. These greens also contain antioxidants that help reduce inflammation in the body, a common issue in PCOS.

Incorporate them into your meals through salads, smoothies, or sautéed dishes [Food 52]
Incorporate them into your meals through salads, smoothies, or sautéed dishes [Food 52] Pulse Nigeria

Berries such as strawberries, blueberries, and raspberries are low in sugar and high in antioxidants and fibre. They can help regulate blood sugar levels, making them an excellent choice for managing insulin resistance- a hallmark of PCOS. Enjoy them as a snack, add them to yoghurt, or include them in your morning oatmeal.

ADVERTISEMENT
Berries can help regulate blood sugar [Myrecipes]
Berries can help regulate blood sugar [Myrecipes] Pulse Nigeria

Fatty fish like salmon, mackerel, and sardines are packed with omega-3 fatty acids, which have anti-inflammatory properties. These healthy fats can aid in reducing inflammation and may help alleviate PCOS symptoms. Aim to include fatty fish in your diet at least twice a week.

Eat fatty fish at least twice a week [Bicycling]
Eat fatty fish at least twice a week [Bicycling] Pulse Nigeria
ADVERTISEMENT

Cinnamon is a spice that can improve insulin sensitivity, making it a valuable addition to a PCOS-friendly diet. Sprinkle cinnamon on your morning coffee, yoghurt, or oatmeal to reap its benefits. It not only adds flavour but also helps stabilise blood sugar levels.

Cinnamon also adds flavour to your food [Brokebank Vegan]
Cinnamon also adds flavour to your food [Brokebank Vegan] Pulse Nigeria

Quinoa is a whole grain rich in fibre and protein, making it an excellent choice for managing PCOS. It has a low glycemic index, which means it won't cause rapid spikes in blood sugar. Use quinoa as a base for salads, as a side dish, or in place of rice for a PCOS-friendly meal.

Quinoa is rich in fibre and protein [Skinnyms]
Quinoa is rich in fibre and protein [Skinnyms] Pulse Nigeria
ADVERTISEMENT

Nuts like almonds and walnuts, as well as seeds like flaxseeds and chia seeds, are rich in healthy fats, fibre, and antioxidants. They can help regulate blood sugar and reduce inflammation. Incorporate them into your diet by sprinkling them on salads, adding them to smoothies, or enjoying them as a snack.

Nuts and seeds help regulate blood sugar and reduce inflammation [Primal Herb]
Nuts and seeds help regulate blood sugar and reduce inflammation [Primal Herb] Pulse Nigeria

Turmeric is a spice known for its anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties. It may help manage insulin resistance and reduce inflammation associated with PCOS. Use turmeric in your cooking or enjoy it as a soothing turmeric tea.

ADVERTISEMENT
You can enjoy tumeric as tea [Voh]
You can enjoy tumeric as tea [Voh] Pulse Nigeria

While managing PCOS can be challenging, making informed dietary choices can significantly improve your quality of life.

Incorporating these PCOS-friendly foods into your daily meals can help regulate insulin levels, reduce inflammation, and support your overall health.

Remember to consult with a healthcare professional or a registered dietitian before making significant changes to your diet, especially if you have PCOS or any other medical condition.

With the right nutrition and a healthy lifestyle, you can take control of PCOS and lead a vibrant, fulfiling life.

Samiah Ogunlowo Samiah Ogunlowo Samiah Ogunlowo is a Content writer. Despite being a certified Botanist, Samiah has mastered the skill of putting her thoughts in the most appealing words. She feels that writing should instill emotions in the reader, so that they don't simply read but feel.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Your next wig should be inspired by these 5 Kardashian sisters’ hairstyles

Your next wig should be inspired by these 5 Kardashian sisters’ hairstyles

7 foods to incorporate into your diet if you have polycystic ovary syndrome

7 foods to incorporate into your diet if you have polycystic ovary syndrome

Myth or truth: Can girls lose their virginity on a bicycle?

Myth or truth: Can girls lose their virginity on a bicycle?

How to dress like Asake in 5 easy steps

How to dress like Asake in 5 easy steps

7 foods you should not put in the refrigerator

7 foods you should not put in the refrigerator

Here are 5 tips to improve digestion

Here are 5 tips to improve digestion

'Nigeria Amplified with Toyin' celebrates visionaries with record-breaking twist

'Nigeria Amplified with Toyin' celebrates visionaries with record-breaking twist

Why your mugs, cups turn brown and how to remove the stains

Why your mugs, cups turn brown and how to remove the stains

How to have a Detty December in Ghana

How to have a Detty December in Ghana

Stabbing, captivity, pee drinking, and other strange dating rituals in animals

Stabbing, captivity, pee drinking, and other strange dating rituals in animals

What it means to lose your teeth in your dreams

What it means to lose your teeth in your dreams

Make lip balm at home using petroleum jelly and chocolate

Make lip balm at home using petroleum jelly and chocolate

Pulse Sports

Spurs fans enjoying life under Ange Postecoglou

Spurs fans enjoying life under Ange Postecoglou

Revealed: Highest-Paid Football Coaches in the World 2023 [UPDATED]

Revealed: Highest-Paid Football Coaches in the World 2023 [UPDATED]

Ronaldo's pal Evra defends Messi after Van Gaal's rigged World Cup statement

Ronaldo's pal Evra defends Messi after Van Gaal's rigged World Cup statement

JJ Okocha is my role model when it comes to dribbling — Barcelona star Alejandro Balde

JJ Okocha is my role model when it comes to dribbling — Barcelona star Alejandro Balde

Report: Saudi Arabia offer Liverpool 'take it or leave it' £215m for Mo Salah

Report: Saudi Arabia offer Liverpool 'take it or leave it' £215m for Mo Salah

Greenwood: Over 5000 fans show up as Getafe present Manchester United wonderkid

Greenwood: Over 5000 fans show up as Getafe present Manchester United wonderkid

Noah Lyles: World champion celebrates with Jose Mourinho and World Cup winner Olga Carmona

Noah Lyles: World champion celebrates with Jose Mourinho and World Cup winner Olga Carmona

Michelle Alozie: Super Falcons star pays homage to her Nigerian roots with tattoo

Michelle Alozie: Super Falcons star pays homage to her Nigerian roots with tattoo

Report: Antony dropped from Brazil squad after evidence of alleged domestic violence surfaces

Report: Antony dropped from Brazil squad after evidence of alleged domestic violence surfaces

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

A Banyankole traditional marriage [Selectsafari]

In this Ugandan tribe, the bride’s aunt has sex with the groom to test his sexual prowess

Beans and fried plantain might be risky [Travel and Munchies]

Beans and fried plantains might be a risky food combination, here's why

Seychelles is the richest country per GDP capita [UNDP]

The top 10 richest African countries might surprise you - Nigeria is the no 1

How France still controls Africa [Newsweek]

7 ways France still controls its former African colonies