ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Food Travel

7 most Instagram-worthy Lagos restaurants in 2023

Temi Iwalaiye

If you live in Lagos, one thing that you won’t run out of is places to eat.

RSVP Lagos Restaurant [Afrikta]
RSVP Lagos Restaurant [Afrikta]

Of course, your pockets would feel the impact as the meals are notoriously overpriced, but you would always get a place to take gorgeous pictures to post on Instagram. P.S. These restaurants are on the Lagos Island.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

With Valentine's Day around the corner, we have compiled a list of the best restaurants to take pictures and even propose. Also, note we are not talking about where to eat the best food.

From the first step you take in the Art Hotel, you would have a thousand and one places to take pictures, walking up the glass stairs to the restaurant, your brain would think of so many good picture spot.

The restaurant itself is dark and old-fashioned with comfortably low chairs. You can also pick a place by balcony and enjoy a nice view. Plus, the poolside of the Art Hotel is very Instagrammable but let’s just stick with the restaurant.

As the name suggests, it’s a very elite restaurant, as most expensive restaurants are. With glistening lights and glass interior decor, you won’t run out of places to take pictures. Outside the restaurant, there is a white wall perfect for pictures and the poolside and bar are gorgeous.

This cafe is hands down one of the most beautiful places in Lagos with lush yellow couches and Parisian-like chairs. It also has an outdoor, garden-like sitting area. The inscriptions on the wall just add to the ambience of the place. You feel transported from the hardship of Lagos to a warm place.

If you are a big Lagos boy or girl, and you haven’t been to Quays, I don’t know what to say to you, taking a picture at Quays Lagos says, ‘I’ve arrived, and I have money to spend.’ The ambience is cozy too.

The interior of the slice is one that fluctuates between homeliness and luxury, with raffia baskets dropping from the roof and leaves all around, it has this africanness to it, even though the cuisine is anything but. Slice is the perfect place to show off pictures of exotic meals and drinks to your followers.

I haven’t been there, but it is definitely on my list. Mostly, because the restaurant wall and interior are drawn in two-dimension and Egyptian-themed. Whenever I see pictures taken in Sketch, I always tell myself that I would visit it soon.

This cave-like restaurant has a very interesting ambience, I haven't been there but I would love to go there soon. Plus, it's a restaurant you would be proud to show off to your Instagram followers.

Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye is a lifestyle Reporter at Pulse. She loves to write - about anything and everything.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Seasonal influenza and its prevention

Seasonal influenza and its prevention

Three Crowns milk set for the 2022 Mum of the Year 2022 Finale

Three Crowns milk set for the 2022 Mum of the Year 2022 Finale

Enlarged prostate (BPH) and chronic prostatitis can be effectively treated at home

Enlarged prostate (BPH) and chronic prostatitis can be effectively treated at home

7 most Instagram-worthy Lagos restaurants in 2023

7 most Instagram-worthy Lagos restaurants in 2023

5 African goddesses with interesting histories

5 African goddesses with interesting histories

5 benefits of using tomato juice as facial scrub

5 benefits of using tomato juice as facial scrub

Can squat make your butt bigger? Here's what actually happens

Can squat make your butt bigger? Here's what actually happens

Do you want to summarize your research article?

Do you want to summarize your research article?

5 pictures that prove Yvonne Godswill was the ultimate fashion girl before Big Brother Titans

5 pictures that prove Yvonne Godswill was the ultimate fashion girl before Big Brother Titans

ADVERTISEMENT
2023 General Election Count Down!
00
Days
00
Hours
00
Minutes
00
Seconds
February 25, 2023
Election Day!
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Ibadan is one of the best cities to live in [Worldbank]

The best 5 cities in Nigeria

The different types of peppers we have in Nigeria

The different types of peppers we have in Nigeria

Color trends to try in 2023

Style inspiration: 5 color trends to try in 2023

yale

5 snacks only 90s kids can relate to