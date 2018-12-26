It's still the holidays and we are still merry.

Christmas day is the day for hanging with the family, while Boxing day is for the outdoors and having fun!

1. Attend a concert/party

Because no one fixes a concert on Christmas day, many of them fall on Boxing day. There are so many concerts, Xmas-themed parties and related events that you can attend today, wherever you are.

2. Enjoy an afternoon at the beach

Coastal areas like Lagos and Cross River are full of pristine beaches and an ideal destination for fun-seeking people with little money. There are horses to ride, spaces for a romantic getaway and a free ocean to swim around for daring people. You can ride a horse or a quabike around the beach for a small stipend.

3. Roller skating

You can go to a roller skate rink in Ikeja or Lekki for as little as N2,500. Over the holiday's special rinks might even be set up by individuals or groups, take your children there. Skating while playing your own music just feels very “New York in a Christmas movie!”

4. Go to a theme/amusement park

Everyone has fun at the theme park. Magicland, Hi-Impact amusement park, etc, offer rides appropriate for all ages and allows you to have optimum fun while spending time with the family.

5. Go kayaking

In Abuja and Lagos, there are locations to have a fun-filled day of kayaking at N2,000 or less. Good news is children can kayak under adult supervision too. This low impact activity can also improve your aerobic fitness, strength and skills.