5 other countries with cities named Lagos

While Lagos is a well-known city in Nigeria, there are indeed other cities around the world that share the same name. Here are five other countries with cities named Lagos:

1) Portugal

In Portugal, there is a coastal city located in the Algarve region called Lagos. This city is popular for its stunning beaches, historical sites, and vibrant nightlife.

Lagos, Portugal situated on the southern coast of Portugal offers a mix of natural beauty and cultural attractions and is a great tourist location.

2) Philippines

In the province of Batangas, Philippines, there is a city named "Laguna" that is often referred to as "Lagos" by the local residents.

This city is located on the southern shores of Laguna de Bay, the largest lake in the country and it is popular for its natural landscapes, hot springs, and close proximity to the famous tourist destination of Tagaytay.

3) Chile

In the southern region of Chile, specifically in the Los Lagos region there is also a city named Lagos. Lagos, Chile is located on the shore of Llanquihue Lake, the second-largest lake in Chile, and it is one city that offers picturesque views of volcanoes, mountains, and pristine waters.

Residents in this city engage in outdoor activities such as hiking, fishing, and exploring the surrounding national parks.

4) Benin

In the West African country of Benin, there is a city named "Lokossa" that is often referred to as "Lagos" by locals. It is located in the southern part of the country, near the border with Togo.

Lokossa or Lagos is popular for its vibrant markets, cultural festivals, and historical sites, making it a significant economic and cultural hub in the region.

5) Greece

In the Xanthi regional unit of Greece, there is also a place named Lagos. It is part of the community Nea Kessani and it is situated on the bar separating Lake Vistonida from the Aegean Sea.