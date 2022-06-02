RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Food Travel

5 oldest languages across the world

Authors:

Oluwatumininu Dunmade

There are many languages in the world, people tend to forget old languages that have been in existence for a very long time and which are still in use today.

Aramaic – 1100 BC (circa 3100 years old)
Aramaic – 1100 BC (circa 3100 years old)

Learning a new language can be challenging and, at the same time, fun. These beautiful and age-old languages have long passed, and they've improved and have been modified over the centuries and millennia. And today, one can learn to communicate with friends in these languages.

Recommended articles

Here's a brief walk through the timeline of the world's oldest languages spoken today:

1) Coptic – 2690 BC (4700 years old)

The earliest recognized language ever was a proto-language on the African landmass, and developing the first known proto-writing system. As such, one of the oldest languages originates in Africa –Egypt.

In approximately 2690 BCE (over 4700 years ago), the Egyptians recorded the first complete sentence in Ancient Egyptian.

Coptic – 2690 BC (4700 years old)
Coptic – 2690 BC (4700 years old) Pulse Nigeria

The Coptic language remains one language in ancient Egypt that is still spoken today, and it's used mainly as the liturgical language of the Coptic Orthodox Church of Alexandria and the Coptic Catholic Church.

2) Sanskrit – 1500 BC ( 3500 years old)

The oldest texts have this text date back to approximately 1500 BCE. Sanskrit is possibly the second oldest language still in use in today's present world. However, Sanskrit words and phrases are also frequently used by bureaucratic institutions – from rocket names to school slogans – in India, Sri Lanka, Indonesia, Nepal, and other parts of South and Southeast Asia.

Sanskrit – 1500 BC ( 3500 years old)
Sanskrit – 1500 BC ( 3500 years old) Pulse Nigeria

3) Greek – 1450 BC (circa. 3500 years old)

Greek is one of the oldest languages still spoken as day-to-day language. While Modern Greek has developed considerably from the Greek spoken in ancient times, the language of Greece today is an outstanding descendant of the language of Homer and those who came before him.

Evidence proved that the works of Homer were composed between the seventh and eighth centuries BC.

Greek – 1450 BC (circa 3500 years old)
Greek – 1450 BC (circa 3500 years old) Pulse Nigeria

Mycenaean Greek, the early attested iteration of Greek, first occurred in 1450 BCE, about 700 years before The Odyssey hit the scene. And today, modern Greek is being spoken by approximately 13.5 million native speakers.

4) Chinese – 1250 BC (circa. 3300 years old)

Chinese is another known candidate for both the oldest written and spoken languages that are still used today and is certainly both practical and substantiated by a long, vibrant record.

The initial assertion of Old Chinese reaches back to a set of notations on oracle bones dated to roughly 1250 BCE.

Of course, there are various language variations and tongues in China today. So Chinese is a moderately vast representation. But many of the chiefs used diversity (comprising Mandarin and Cantonese) fall within the Sino-Tibetan language family.

Chinese – 1250 BC (circa 3300 years old)
Chinese – 1250 BC (circa 3300 years old) Pulse Nigeria

Chinese has one valuable and ancient language vastly rich in history and culture.

Subsequently, Mandarin is the most spoken language today, with over 1.1 billion speakers. People all over the world admire and even learn it, as it is a globally spoken language.

5) Aramaic – 1100 BC (circa. 3100 years old)

Aramaic is the language communicated by Arameans in ancient Syria and was first affirmed in 1100 BC; it has survived adequately into its 4th millennium. Of the truth, amongst these oldest languages in use today, maybe more in use than the Coptic or Sanskrit language.

Authors:

Oluwatumininu Dunmade Oluwatumininu Dunmade Oluwatumininu Dunmade is a witty writer who loves to engage her readers.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Family Feuds: How dysfunction at home affects the mental health of young Nigerians

Family Feuds: How dysfunction at home affects the mental health of young Nigerians

5 oldest languages across the world

5 oldest languages across the world

The history of aso-ebi and what it has become in modern times

The history of aso-ebi and what it has become in modern times

Should you use a cucumber as a dildo?

Should you use a cucumber as a dildo?

Why you’re so intensely horny on your period

Why you’re so intensely horny on your period

S*x Education: 5 reasons why the vagina might be too tight

S*x Education: 5 reasons why the vagina might be too tight

Captain Morgan launch party shuts down Lagos

Captain Morgan launch party shuts down Lagos

How climate activist almost destroyed the famous Monalisa painting

How climate activist almost destroyed the famous Monalisa painting

Dear men, here are 5 things women wish you do during s*x

Dear men, here are 5 things women wish you do during s*x

Trending

A-Z of Yoruba names for your kids (with meanings)

A-Z Yoruba names for your kids (with meanings!)

10 slangs only a Nigerian can understand [Pulse List]

10 slangs only a Nigerian can understand

A brief walk into the lives of Ika tribe

Ika tribe: A brief walk into the lives of this ethnic group

The health benefits of garlic and ginger are unbelievable

The health benefits of ginger and garlic are unbelievable [Food NDTV]