5 of the world's most famous artists and their masterpieces

The artists mentioned below stand as some of the world’s greatest in history. Whether you are an art lover or not, you have, in one way or another, come into contact with the artworks of these great artists.

Unless you live under a rock and are in complete isolation from the world, there’s no way you would’ve missed Leonardo da Vinci's painting, The Mona Lisa, or Vincent van Gogh’s masterpiece, The Starry Night. But if you really haven’t in any way heard about these artists or seen their works, we’re here to educate you.

We will be delving into the lives and works of five of the world's most renowned artists, exploring their backgrounds, artistic styles and notable artworks.

ADVERTISEMENT

Leonardo da Vinci (1452–1519)

Leonardo da Vinci was born in Vinci, Italy. He displayed remarkable artistic talent from a young age and became an apprentice to an esteemed artist named Verrocchio. His paintings are known for their realism, use of sfumato (a technique that creates soft transitions between colours and tones), and attention to light and shadow.

Notable works

- Mona Lisa

Pulse Nigeria

ADVERTISEMENT

The famous Mona Lisa painting was done somewhere between 1503 and 1519 when Leonardo was living in Florence, and it now hangs in the Louvre Museum, in Paris.

- The Last Supper

Pulse Nigeria

This is one famous piece and the most reproduced religious painting of all time. In this religious masterpiece, Leonardo captures the emotions and interactions of Jesus and his disciples during their final meal.

Vincent van Gogh (1853–1890)

ADVERTISEMENT

Vincent van Gogh, born in the Netherlands, faced a lot of challenges in his life. He struggled with mental health issues, including depression, anxiety, and episodes of psychosis. To escape his problems, van Gogh found solace in art and developed his own style. His paintings carry some emotional intensity and a deep connection to the natural world.

Notable works

- Starry Night

Pulse Nigeria

This very famous masterpiece portrays the night sky in swirling, vibrant patterns.

ADVERTISEMENT

- Sunflowers

Pulse Nigeria

This is a painting of sunflowers in different stages of life.

Van Gogh's works evoke a sense of empathy and connection, inviting viewers to explore their own emotions.

Van Gogh's perspective was deeply influenced by his personal struggles. He saw the beauty and meaning in everyday life, even in the midst of hardships.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pablo Picasso (1881–1973)

Born in Spain, Picasso had that artistic talent from a young age. He underwent formal training and began to experiment with different styles. Asides painting, Picasso was a sculptor, printmaker, ceramicist and theatre designer who spent most of his adult life in France. Picasso is known as one of the most influential artists of the 20th century, and for his role in co-founding the Cubist movement.

Notable works

- Les Demoiselles d'Avignon

Pulse Nigeria

ADVERTISEMENT

This groundbreaking painting is a cornerstone of Cubism, featuring fragmented forms and abstracted figures.

- Guernica

Pulse Nigeria

This mural-sized painting depicts the horrors of the Spanish Civil War using distorted and anguished forms.

Picasso's art challenged conventions and pushed the boundaries of representation. His art is a mirror to the changes of the 20th century, reflecting on war, love, and human experience.

ADVERTISEMENT

Frida Kahlo (1907–1954)

Frida Kahlo, a Mexican artist, overcame physical, emotional and gender-based challenges to create art that resonates deeply with people around the world. Kahlo's style is characterised by self-portraits that often incorporate symbolism, surreal elements, and vivid colours. She used her art as a means of exploring her pain, identity, and heritage.

Notable works

-The two Fridas

Pulse Nigeria

ADVERTISEMENT

This painting portrays two versions of Frida, linked by a vein, representing her duality and the pain she experienced.

- Self-portrait with thorn necklace and hummingbird

Pulse Nigeria

This self-portrait shows Kahlo's emotions and physical suffering.

Kahlo's art is an exploration of identity, gender, and the human condition. Her vulnerability and raw emotion resonate with those who could relate to this adversity.

ADVERTISEMENT

Kahlo's worldview was shaped by her experiences as a woman, a Mexican, and someone who faced physical challenges. She had the belief in the power of art to heal and communicate.

Michelangelo Buonarroti (1475–1564)

Michelangelo was born in Caprese, Italy and received formal artistic training under the guidance of influential artists of his time. He was also a sculptor, painter, architect, and poet. Michelangelo's mastery is evident in both his sculptures and paintings.

Notable works

David

ADVERTISEMENT

Pulse Nigeria

This marble sculpture of the biblical hero in a moment of contemplation before his battle with Goliath.

Sistine Chapel Ceiling

Pulse Nigeria

A very famous painting on the ceiling of the Sistine Chapel in Vatican City. This masterpiece is a painting of the Creation of Adam, with its famous depiction of God and Adam's outstretched fingers.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Last Judgment

Pulse Nigeria

This painting, also in the Sistine Chapel, depicts the final judgment day with souls ascending to heaven or descending to hell.