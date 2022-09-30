RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Food Travel

5 local healthy Nigerian drinks you should try

Elizabeth Omo

The good thing about most local Nigerian drinks is that they are healthy. So, you can be sure that you’re drinking something healthy, unlike most carbonated drinks.

Zobo drink
Zobo drink

Guess what? Not only are these local drinks healthy, but completely easy to make. Most of their ingredients can easily be found around, and they require no preservative whatsoever. So, you get to enjoy the freshness of the drinks in addition to their health benefits.

Recommended articles

Here are 5 local Nigerian drinks you should totally try out if you haven’t.

Adoyo is one of the easiest local Nigerian drinks to make. It requires only 2 major ingredients- fresh pineapple and pap. The pineapple helps improve the sour taste of the pap with its natural sweetness.

The drink is said to be an excellent source of fiber and antioxidants, thanks to the pineapple in it.

Adoyo
Adoyo Pulse Nigeria

Fura da nono is like yogurt but with some tasty lumps. It’s a Northern Nigeria drink made with ground millet grains, fermented milk, and fura. Fura is gotten from fermented cow milk, which is what introduces lumps into the drink. You could add some sugar to it to make it sweeter.

Fura da nono is rich in Vitamin B5, Vitamin B12, and phosphorous, which support certain physiological processes in the body.

Fura da nono
Fura da nono ece-auto-gen

Tiger nut milk, also called Kunu Aya, is made with tiger nut and has a sweet, creamy, and nutty flavor. Not only is it tasty but healthy because it’s a plant source of dairy products, making it healthy than most animal dairy products.

So, whether you are lactose intolerant or not, you’re free to enjoy tiger nut milk without worrying about any side effects.

tiger-nut-milk-horchata-de-chufa-14611994
tiger-nut-milk-horchata-de-chufa-14611994 Pulse Nigeria

Soya milk is made with soya beans, making this drink very nutritious. It is rich in calcium, sodium, and iron.

soya bean milk
soya bean milk ece-auto-gen

To make this drink, all you need is dried zobo leaves (dried Rosella plant flower), pineapple, ginger, sugar (optional), and flavor(optional). The dried rosella leaves are boiled alongside all the other ingredients and then sieved to get rid of the leaves, leaving you with the zobo drink.

Zobo is said to be rich in Vitamin C, calcium, iron, and fiber, all of which are healthy for the body.

Elizabeth Omo I am a content writer with a goal to transform boring lifestyle blogs into topics of interest via storytelling. I like to describe myself as a curious and self-motivated storyteller.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

How Gold trade of 700- 1600AD enriched West Africa

How Gold trade of 700- 1600AD enriched West Africa

3 reasons a woman’s clitoris might disappear

3 reasons a woman’s clitoris might disappear

5 things you can do with honey apart from eating it

5 things you can do with honey apart from eating it

5 local healthy Nigerian drinks you should try

5 local healthy Nigerian drinks you should try

These factors are responsible for the sudden growth of grey hair while you're still young

These factors are responsible for the sudden growth of grey hair while you're still young

4 things you should not do when you encounter a masquerade

4 things you should not do when you encounter a masquerade

7 interesting facts about the Igbo culture

7 interesting facts about the Igbo culture

Is sex during early pregnancy connected to miscarriages?

Is sex during early pregnancy connected to miscarriages?

6 pictures that prove Liquorose has a new glow - and we are definitely feeling it!

6 pictures that prove Liquorose has a new glow - and we are definitely feeling it!

Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected! Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Trending

5 African countries to travel to by road

5 African countries to travel to by road from Nigeria

[The Guardian Nigeria]

Here are 5 side-effects of eating beans

Igbo: Here's why there is a possibility that this tribe is from Israel [CNN]

Igbo History: Why there is possibility that tribe is from Israel

Foods for Brain Improvement

These 5 foods can improve your memory