5 local healthy Nigerian drinks you should try

Here are 5 local Nigerian drinks you should totally try out if you haven’t.

1) Adoyo

Adoyo is one of the easiest local Nigerian drinks to make. It requires only 2 major ingredients- fresh pineapple and pap. The pineapple helps improve the sour taste of the pap with its natural sweetness.

The drink is said to be an excellent source of fiber and antioxidants, thanks to the pineapple in it.

Pulse Nigeria

2) Fura da nono

Fura da nono is like yogurt but with some tasty lumps. It’s a Northern Nigeria drink made with ground millet grains, fermented milk, and fura. Fura is gotten from fermented cow milk, which is what introduces lumps into the drink. You could add some sugar to it to make it sweeter.

Fura da nono is rich in Vitamin B5, Vitamin B12, and phosphorous, which support certain physiological processes in the body.

ece-auto-gen

3) Tiger nut milk

Tiger nut milk, also called Kunu Aya, is made with tiger nut and has a sweet, creamy, and nutty flavor. Not only is it tasty but healthy because it’s a plant source of dairy products, making it healthy than most animal dairy products.

So, whether you are lactose intolerant or not, you’re free to enjoy tiger nut milk without worrying about any side effects.

Pulse Nigeria

4) Soya milk

Soya milk is made with soya beans, making this drink very nutritious. It is rich in calcium, sodium, and iron.

ece-auto-gen

5) Zobo

To make this drink, all you need is dried zobo leaves (dried Rosella plant flower), pineapple, ginger, sugar (optional), and flavor(optional). The dried rosella leaves are boiled alongside all the other ingredients and then sieved to get rid of the leaves, leaving you with the zobo drink.