5 hilarious mistakes in a blogger's description of Nigerian food

Renee Groskreutz of Cooking Chew attempted to list 25 Nigerian meals and delicacies, while she got some correctly, she made some hilarious statements. Here are some of them;
It’s very interesting when a Caucasian tries to describe Nigerian food.
1. Nigerians eat vegetable soup on rainy days
Describing vegetable soup, she says, “This is a perfect and comforting dish that you can cook on cold, rainy days.”
We never knew that vegetable soup was eaten according to the weather.
2. Egusi and noodles
According to this writer, Egusi goes well with noodles;
“Egusi Soup is perfect for when you want to slurp on something warm, and ramen noodles just don’t cut it.”
3. Akara and coffee
Have you ever taken Akara with coffee? Well, she believes we do.
“If Americans have waffles and pancakes, Nigerians have Akara to go with their tea or coffee. Eating a couple of Akara with your hot cup of coffee is enough to start your day in Lagos.” She writes
4. Ogbono and plantains
God save us, why would anyone eat ogbono and plantain?
“Nigerians usually serve this with some plantains or rice, making for a perfect midday meal.” She writes.
5. Tuwo and gbegiri
Now, Northerners do not know how to make gbegiri, it’s a southwestern meal, so where is this coming from? Plus, paired with plantains, how?
“This dish is usually served with Gbegiri, a savoury and spicy sauce paired with plantains and other dishes.”
