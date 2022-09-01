5 hilarious mistakes in a blogger's description of Nigerian food

1. Nigerians eat vegetable soup on rainy days

Describing vegetable soup, she says, “This is a perfect and comforting dish that you can cook on cold, rainy days.”

We never knew that vegetable soup was eaten according to the weather.

2. Egusi and noodles

According to this writer, Egusi goes well with noodles;

“Egusi Soup is perfect for when you want to slurp on something warm, and ramen noodles just don’t cut it.”

3. Akara and coffee

Have you ever taken Akara with coffee? Well, she believes we do.

“If Americans have waffles and pancakes, Nigerians have Akara to go with their tea or coffee. Eating a couple of Akara with your hot cup of coffee is enough to start your day in Lagos.” She writes

4. Ogbono and plantains

God save us, why would anyone eat ogbono and plantain?

“Nigerians usually serve this with some plantains or rice, making for a perfect midday meal.” She writes.

5. Tuwo and gbegiri

Now, Northerners do not know how to make gbegiri, it’s a southwestern meal, so where is this coming from? Plus, paired with plantains, how?