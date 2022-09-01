5 hilarious mistakes in a blogger's description of Nigerian food

RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Food Travel

5 hilarious mistakes a blogger made while describing Nigerian food

Temi Iwalaiye

It’s very interesting when a Caucasian tries to describe Nigerian food.

Different Nigerian meals [Answersnigeria]
Different Nigerian meals [Answersnigeria]

Renee Groskreutz of Cooking Chew attempted to list 25 Nigerian meals and delicacies, while she got some correctly, she made some hilarious statements. Here are some of them;

Recommended articles

Describing vegetable soup, she says, “This is a perfect and comforting dish that you can cook on cold, rainy days.”

We never knew that vegetable soup was eaten according to the weather.

According to this writer, Egusi goes well with noodles;

Egusi Soup is perfect for when you want to slurp on something warm, and ramen noodles just don’t cut it.”

Have you ever taken Akara with coffee? Well, she believes we do.

If Americans have waffles and pancakes, Nigerians have Akara to go with their tea or coffee. Eating a couple of Akara with your hot cup of coffee is enough to start your day in Lagos.” She writes

God save us, why would anyone eat ogbono and plantain?

“Nigerians usually serve this with some plantains or rice, making for a perfect midday meal.” She writes.

Now, Northerners do not know how to make gbegiri, it’s a southwestern meal, so where is this coming from? Plus, paired with plantains, how?

“This dish is usually served with Gbegiri, a savoury and spicy sauce paired with plantains and other dishes.”

Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye is a lifestyle Reporter at Pulse. She loves to write - about anything and everything.
Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Crotchet outfits are the hottest fashion trend of 2022

Crotchet outfits are the hottest fashion trend of 2022

5 people that can ruin your relationship

5 people that can ruin your relationship

5 hilarious mistakes in a blogger's description of Nigerian food

5 hilarious mistakes in a blogger's description of Nigerian food

Baby upper teeth first myth: Nigerian culture

Baby upper teeth first myth: Nigerian culture

5 reasons women are getting their breasts reduced

5 reasons women are getting their breasts reduced

September is suicide prevention month, here are facts and helpful tips

September is suicide prevention month, here are facts and helpful tips

Edo State opens to the world

Edo State opens to the world

5 perfect aso-oke outfits for the stylish Yoruba bride

5 perfect aso-oke outfits for the stylish Yoruba bride

Period Acne: How to take care of your skin at that time of the month

Period Acne: How to take care of your skin at that time of the month

Trending

10 slangs only a Nigerian can understand

10 slangs only a Nigerian can understand [Pulse List]

Pogba and his brother Mathias [The sun]

5 times we’ve heard of African juju culture in European football

Burna Boy at Hollywood Bowl. (Spaceship)

The hospitality demands of Burna Boy while on tour

birthday celebration

5 weird birthday traditions you’ve probably never heard of