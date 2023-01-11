5 common resolutions Nigerians make at the beginning of the year

Here are five common resolutions Nigerians make at the beginning of the year:

1) Going to the gym

At the beginning of the year, lots of people decide it is time to either lose weight, achieve a certain body goal or try to stay fit. Hence they make a resolution to try out the gym. This explains why the gym is always packed up at the beginning of the year.

2) Going to church more

Another common resolution Nigerians who are Christians make at the beginning of the year is deciding to attend church more often. Some see it as a time to draw closer to God and be in His presence more often.

3) Learning a skill

For a lot of people, the new year is a time to add a skill to their portfolio. For others it is a new course or list of courses they will take in the new year.

4) Eating healthier

Aside from going to the gym at the beginning of the year, another common new year resolution Nigerians make is to eat healthy. They decide it is time to cut down on excess carbs and even carbonated drinks.

5) No sex

For some people, cutting down on sex also makes it to their new year's resolution list. Some persons decide to go do this either because they saw shege the previous year or are just trying to move closer to God in the new year.