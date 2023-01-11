A new year is commonly seen as a time for new beginnings. It is like a whole new chapter in our lives and so many people use it as the best time to evaluate their lives and make new resolutions.
5 common resolutions Nigerians make at the beginning of the year
Over time there have been some resolutions that have been quite popular especially among Nigerians.
Here are five common resolutions Nigerians make at the beginning of the year:
1) Going to the gym
At the beginning of the year, lots of people decide it is time to either lose weight, achieve a certain body goal or try to stay fit. Hence they make a resolution to try out the gym. This explains why the gym is always packed up at the beginning of the year.
2) Going to church more
Another common resolution Nigerians who are Christians make at the beginning of the year is deciding to attend church more often. Some see it as a time to draw closer to God and be in His presence more often.
3) Learning a skill
For a lot of people, the new year is a time to add a skill to their portfolio. For others it is a new course or list of courses they will take in the new year.
4) Eating healthier
Aside from going to the gym at the beginning of the year, another common new year resolution Nigerians make is to eat healthy. They decide it is time to cut down on excess carbs and even carbonated drinks.
5) No sex
For some people, cutting down on sex also makes it to their new year's resolution list. Some persons decide to go do this either because they saw shege the previous year or are just trying to move closer to God in the new year.
How many of these made it to your new year's resolution list?
