5 common Nigerian food combinations that are unhealthy

Oghenerume Progress

These foods do come with some health benefits when eaten individually, but may be unhealthy when combined.

Beans and fried plantain can be unhealthy too [Food Hub]
Beans and fried plantain can be unhealthy too [Food Hub]

However, some food combinations are not as healthy as you think.

Here are five examples of common Nigerian food combinations that are unhealthy;

Fried plantains are delicious but high in calories and when you eat them with sugary sodas, it can contribute to weight gain and increase the risk of diabetes and other health issues.

This combination can be high in calories, saturated fats, and cholesterol due to the frying process. Eating it frequently may lead to weight gain and heart problems.

Akara, or bean cakes, are often deep-fried and served with bread. This combination can be high in calories, carbohydrates, and unhealthy fats, especially if the bread is white and highly processed.

Suya, a popular Nigerian street food made from grilled skewered meat, is sometimes eaten with some fries and beer. This combination can be high in calories, saturated fats, and alcohol, leading to weight gain and other health issues if consumed in excess.

Suya is [Pinterest]
Suya is [Pinterest] Pulse Nigeria

Another delicious Nigerian food combination that is unhealthy is beans and fried ripe plantain. According to experts, when plantains ripen and they are fried, the fructose content is converted into acid. When eaten in combination with beans, there is a struggle for digestion that occurs in the stomach. The ripe plantains attempt to move to the terminal ileum for digestion, but the beans affect this process resulting in potential health issues.

When eaten individually, these foods do come with some health benefits. However it is essential to enjoy these foods in moderation and balance them with plenty of fruits, vegetables, lean proteins, and whole grains to maintain a healthy diet.

