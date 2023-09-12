Stop having these meals for breakfast!

A nutritious morning meal can kickstart your metabolism, boost your energy levels, and set a positive tone for the day ahead.

However, not all breakfast options are created equal.

Some seemingly innocent choices can actually do more harm than good to your health.

In this article, we'll shed light on five breakfast meals that may not be as healthy as you think, helping you make better choices for a nourishing start to your day. They are;

1. Sugary cereals

Many popular breakfast kinds of cereal are packed with added sugars, artificial flavours, and colours. While they may taste delicious, they can lead to energy spikes and crashes, leaving you hungry and irritable later in the day.

Opt for whole-grain cereals with minimal added sugar or try oatmeal topped with fresh fruits and nuts for a healthier alternative.

2. Flavoured yoghurt

Flavoured yoghurts often contain excessive amounts of added sugar, negating the health benefits of probiotics and protein found in yoghurt.

Instead, choose plain, unsweetened yoghurt and sweeten it naturally with honey or fresh fruit. This way, you can enjoy the creaminess without the sugar overload.

3. Breakfast pastries

Pastries like pies, cakes, buns and doughnuts may be quick and convenient, but they're typically high in refined flour, unhealthy fats, and sugars. These ingredients can lead to weight gain and energy crashes.

Opt for whole-grain options or homemade muffins with healthier ingredients.

4. Breakfast sandwiches

Fast-food breakfast sandwiches can be deceiving. They often contain processed meats, high levels of sodium, and are served on white bread. These choices can contribute to heart disease and other health issues.

Consider making your own breakfast sandwich with whole-grain bread, lean proteins like turkey or eggs, and plenty of veggies.

5. Fruit juices

While fruit juices might seem like a nutritious choice, many commercial brands are loaded with added sugars and lack the fibre found in whole fruits.

It's better to eat whole fruits or blend them into a smoothie to retain the fibre content. If you do opt for juice, choose 100% pure fruit juice with no added sugars.

Starting your day with a healthy breakfast is a wise choice for your overall well-being.