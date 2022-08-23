RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Food Travel

5 biggest music festivals in Africa

Oluwatumininu Dunmade

Music festivals are one of the fun, exciting displays of arts and culture in Africa with different genres and forms.

Attending music festivals helps you understand and appreciate African culture. Below are some of the biggest music festivals in Africa;

This festival is held on the last weekend of March or the first weekend of April. It’s a 2-day festival featuring international and local South African musicians.

Artistes like Sho Madjozi, Chaka Khan, Amel Larrieux, and others have performed on this stage. The festival also throws a jazz gala dinner, golf day, and photography exhibition.

This festival displays Moroccan arts and culture, and the personal secretary started it for King Mohammad IV.

Artistes like Usher, J LO, Maroon 5, and Justin Timberlake, amongst others, have graced the stage of this festival alongside indigenous African talents like P square, Amadou & Mariam, and Tinariwen. This festival can attract as many as 2.65 million people every year.

This is one of the biggest music festivals in Nigeria, and it is held annually in Lagos. It commemorates the life and music of the late icon Fela Anikulakpo Kuti.

It runs for a whole week with performances from local and international artistes.

This is a 5-day festival full of fun, dance, and merriment. It’s a beach party with live music, tours, boat trips, beach games, yoga, and much more.

It is held in the western region of Ghana on Busua beach and is held annually during the first week of March.

This festival is held right by the source of the Nile in Jinja. It is usually referred to as the African center of worldwide bass music, as it provides an opportunity and platform to see artistes who don’t not usually perform outside their country grace the stage.

Artistes from Uganda, Ghana, Mali, Kenya, Russia, Japan, Mexico, and so on are part of the performers that have graced this stage. It involves an extensive showcase of music and culture, including food, crafts, storytelling, and more.

So, when next you are in one of these countries, you can consider attending these incredible music festivals to experience the grandeur and fun firsthand.

