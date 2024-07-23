ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Food Travel

4 mistakes you should never make when attending a Ghanaian funeral

Stella Takyiwaa Okyere

Funerals are a significant part of Ghanaian culture, regardless of ethnic group. They are not just a time for mourning but also community bonding and celebration of life.

Ghanaian funerals- {Feature-shoot}
Ghanaian funerals- {Feature-shoot}

If you are attending a Ghanaian funeral, here are five common mistakes you should never make.

Recommended articles

Before attending a Ghanaian funeral, always ask for the dress code. The family usually provides guidance on the colour to wear, and each colour holds specific significance and interpretation.

So before you grace the occasion with your presence always be sure to ask for the colours beforehand, it shows that you are not just there but you are also mourning with the family.

ADVERTISEMENT

If you are unsure about the dress code, it is safer to wear black or a blend of black and white. Common colours at Ghanaian funerals include black, red, dark brown, and a blend of black and white.

Wearing the appropriate attire shows respect and adherence to cultural norms. But red is mostly only worn for very specific reasons, never wear it if you've not been asked to and to be on the safer side always wear black or a blend of black and white.

Always wear black if you are not sure
Always wear black if you are not sure Pulse Ghana
ADVERTISEMENT

Never attend a Ghanaian funeral empty-handed. It is customary to give money to the bereaved family, as funerals are expensive events.

There is often a fundraising section during the funeral, but if you prefer not to contribute publicly, you can offer your donation privately. This gesture of support helps alleviate the financial burden on the family and is an important aspect of Ghanaian funeral traditions.

Avoid leaving immediately after the casket is taken away. In Ghanaian funerals, the real ceremony begins after this point. It is during this time that jollof is shared, funds are raised, and socialisation occurs.

Don't leave after the casket is taken away(Captured by Nicolas Horni)
Don't leave after the casket is taken away(Captured by Nicolas Horni) Pulse Ghana
ADVERTISEMENT

While funerals are inherently sad events, Ghanaians also embrace moments of joy and laughter after mourning. Staying for the entire ceremony allows you to fully participate in the communal aspects of the funeral.

Attending a Ghanaian funeral requires sensitivity and respect for cultural practices. By avoiding these common mistakes—asking about the dress code, bringing a contribution, staying for the entire ceremony, respecting the significance of colours, and participating in fundraising—you can ensure that you honour the traditions and show proper respect to the bereaved family.

Stella Takyiwaa Okyere Stella Takyiwaa Okyere Stella Okyere is a journalist and talented scriptwriter with a strong passion for creating a positive impact on society through her writing. She focuses on addressing pressing societal issues to raise awareness and provoke thought.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

9 ways to deal with a petty boss in a professional way

9 ways to deal with a petty boss in a professional way

4 mistakes you should never make when attending a Ghanaian funeral

4 mistakes you should never make when attending a Ghanaian funeral

Good Mama detergent concludes fashion show, rewards customers with cash prizes

Good Mama detergent concludes fashion show, rewards customers with cash prizes

Famous airline introduces special facilities for women — the first in aviation history

Famous airline introduces special facilities for women — the first in aviation history

Why you must have a jar of flour next time you go to the beach

Why you must have a jar of flour next time you go to the beach

Why do brides wear white on their wedding day?

Why do brides wear white on their wedding day?

5 amazing things you didn’t know your body parts can do

5 amazing things you didn’t know your body parts can do

Why you should not use vaginal whitening creams

Why you should not use vaginal whitening creams

The best zodiac signs ranked - find out if you have a great personality

The best zodiac signs ranked - find out if you have a great personality

Inhaling balloon gas among youth: Dangers and consequences

Inhaling balloon gas among youth: Dangers and consequences

These 5 ingredients make Nigerian cakes sweeter than others

These 5 ingredients make Nigerian cakes sweeter than others

List of postal codes in Cross River State

List of postal codes in Cross River State

Pulse Sports

Usain Bolt shuts down Noah Lyles's bullish character speaking with Nigerian legendary footballer Mikel Obi

Usain Bolt shuts down Noah Lyles's bullish character speaking with Nigerian legendary footballer Mikel Obi

Osimhen to get ₦7 billion salary increment with PSG move

Osimhen to get ₦7 billion salary increment with PSG move

Bukayo Saka and Kanu model Lagos-themed Arsenal away jersey for the 2024/25 season

Bukayo Saka and Kanu model Lagos-themed Arsenal away jersey for the 2024/25 season

Michelle Alozie Net Worth: Age, Profile, Career, Salary, Husband, How Rich is she in 2024?

Michelle Alozie Net Worth: Age, Profile, Career, Salary, Husband, How Rich is she in 2024?

Racism storm rocks Chelsea as players UNFOLLOW Enzo Fernández on Instagram

Racism storm rocks Chelsea as players UNFOLLOW Enzo Fernández on Instagram

Nigeria abandon 2-Time AFCON winner, eye move for former England manager to replace Finidi George

Nigeria abandon 2-Time AFCON winner, eye move for former England manager to replace Finidi George

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Do you unpack immediately after a trip? [Talia Lakritz/Insider]

Don't unpack your suitcase immediately after returning from vacation — here's why

Custard cake

How to make custard cake from scratch

Surviving a mob (Image used for illustrative purposes) [People's Gazette]

10 ways to escape alive if you ever get attacked by a mob

Tapioca

How to turn cassava into tapioca