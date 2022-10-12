RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Food Travel

3 healthy rice substitutes that you should try

Elizabeth Omo

Rice is a common meal in most people’s diet, especially white rice. Perhaps because it is mostly affordable, versatile, and a rich source of carbohydrate, which can help boost energy levels.

Quinoa
Quinoa

However, because everyone has different nutritional requirements and health goals such as weight loss, or cutting down on carb intake, a lot of people are constantly in search for other healthy alternatives to rice to help them achieve these goals.

So, if you’re one of those people who would like to swap white rice for a healthy substitute while still holding on to the feeling of eating rice, here are 3 food options you should totally consider.

If you are trying to cut down your calorie intake but still maintain the familiar texture and flavor of grain, bulgur wheat is most definitely a good alternative to explore.

Bulgur wheat is a whole-wheat grain cracked into smaller pieces, and like rice, it’s easy to cook.

One of the advantages of bulgur wheat is that not only is it low in calories compared to white rice, but also high in fiber, making you stay fuller for a longer period. That way, you’re able to avoid in-between meals and achieve your goal of cutting down your calorie intake.

Bulgur wheat recipe
Bulgur wheat recipe made in nigerian-food-jollof-rice-african-9jafoodie-naijafoodie ece-auto-gen

Couscous is similar to bulgur wheat but it is a type of pasta made from ground durum wheat. Couscous are actually smaller than rice grains but they are equally versatile. You can make it into jollof, stir fry or simply boil it like white rice.

Like bulgur wheat, couscous is rich in protein and fiber, making you stay fuller longer. So, if your goal is to lose weight, you might want to consider substituting white rice with couscous.

Couscous
Couscous Pulse Nigeria

Quinoa is an edible seed that assumes the taste of a grain after being cooked, making it a good substitute for rice.

It is rich in protein and contains all 9 essential amino acids. It is equally rich in vital minerals like magnesium and copper, making it a very healthy alternative to rice.

