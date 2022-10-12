3 healthy rice substitutes that you should try

So, if you’re one of those people who would like to swap white rice for a healthy substitute while still holding on to the feeling of eating rice, here are 3 food options you should totally consider.

1) Bulgur wheat

If you are trying to cut down your calorie intake but still maintain the familiar texture and flavor of grain, bulgur wheat is most definitely a good alternative to explore.

Bulgur wheat is a whole-wheat grain cracked into smaller pieces, and like rice, it’s easy to cook.

One of the advantages of bulgur wheat is that not only is it low in calories compared to white rice, but also high in fiber, making you stay fuller for a longer period. That way, you’re able to avoid in-between meals and achieve your goal of cutting down your calorie intake.

ece-auto-gen

2) Couscous

Couscous is similar to bulgur wheat but it is a type of pasta made from ground durum wheat. Couscous are actually smaller than rice grains but they are equally versatile. You can make it into jollof, stir fry or simply boil it like white rice.

Like bulgur wheat, couscous is rich in protein and fiber, making you stay fuller longer. So, if your goal is to lose weight, you might want to consider substituting white rice with couscous.

Pulse Nigeria

3) Quinoa

Quinoa is an edible seed that assumes the taste of a grain after being cooked, making it a good substitute for rice.