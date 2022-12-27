ADVERTISEMENT
14 states perform at 2022 Calabar cultural carnival

News Agency Of Nigeria

At least 14 states of the federation are so far set to perform in this year’s Calabar cultural carnival, which is characterised by splendid cultural displays.

The cultural parade designed to showcase the country’s rich cultures was attended by cultural troupes from the north and south.

The states that were on ground to perform at the cultural parade included Anambra, Akwa Ibom, Kaduna, Kogi, Oyo and the host Cross River, amongst others.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) learnt that six more states were still on their way to the Paradise City at the time of filing the report.

Declaring the event open, the host, Gov. Ben Ayade, disclosed that the Calabar carnival had become a brand that other states look forward to.

Ayade, represented by Deputy Gov. Ivara Esu, said the parade would showcase the cultures of different states and 18 Local Government Areas of the state.

He said that the event would help to reveal “the multifarious nature of Nigeria’s cultural heritage”.

Contingents from Nassarawa during the cultural Parade in Calabar

He said: “No matter where you come from, you are likely to identify with one form of the culture or the other on display today, this is important.

“We are exiting as a government but the Calabar Carnival and the Cultural Parade will remain, this is because Calabar has become a brand.”

Also, the Executive Secretary of the Carnival Commission, Mr Austin Cobhams, said the parade was a fusion of cultures in Nigeria.

Cobhams said that apart from showing the world what the state could offer, they were using the festival to see how Nigeria could speak about unity with one voice through culture and tourism.

Oyo cultural troupe displaying at the Cultural Parade in Calabar

The Chairman, Calabar Festival Committee, Mr Ken Akla, said the parade was a mixture of the country’s cultures intended to showcase the country’s heritage.

According to Akla, the state is also using the event to present to the world, Cross River’s biggest export, which is its culture, tradition and people.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Bikers’ Parade and Miss Africa Beauty Pageant are slated to take place on Dec. 27.

News Agency Of Nigeria

