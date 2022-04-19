10 most expensive Art galleries in the world

The following are 10 of the most expensive art galleries(in no particular order), expensive in terms of architecture, fascinating, appealing, and incredible paintings, ancient artifacts, and paintings they host.

1. MoCCA- Museum of comic and cartoon art

This gallery deals in the exhibition of comic arts, cartoon characters from movies, anime, graphic novels, comic strips, illustrations, and lots more. It is located in Manhattan, New York; the primary purpose for the gallery's creation was so that people could better appreciate comic and cartoon arts.

2. The British museum

Popular for its magnificent architecture and structure, it holds so much history of the human race, from archeology to ethnography. The Museum is located in London, and the art pieces collected in these galleries span from Greece, China, Egypt, and even West Africa.

3. The National gallery of arts library

This was presented as a gift to the Americans by Congressman Andrew Mellon. The gallery is located in the nation's capital, Washington D.C; this gallery is home to over 100,000 drawings, paintings, photographs, and sculptures of historical events dating as far back as the middle age. Admission is free.

4. Tate modern

Located in London, Tate holds the national collections of modern and contemporary arts(international), making it one of the largest museums with such displays.

5. The Frick collection

The frick collection has masterpieces spanning from the renaissance to the early twentieth century. This gallery is located in Manhattan, New York. The masterpieces include decorative arts like porcelain vases, pots, high-class sculptures, and paintings.

6. Isabella Stewart Gardner museum

The Gardner museum has one of the world's most adored art collections. This museum located in Boston has artworks from artists like Michelangelo and Botticelli. One interesting observation about the Museum is that if one's birthday happens to be the day of the visit or someone coincidentally bears Isabella(with proof, of course), admission is free for that day.

7. Seattle Art museum (SAM)

It is located in Seattle, Washington, DC. It consists of three separate facilities; the main Museum in downtown Seattle, the Olympic Sculpture Park, and the Asian Art Museum.

8. Museum Of Fine arts

It is situated in Boston, Massachusetts. The Museum is the 20th largest Museum in the world. It has one of the most comprehensive collections in America, with over 400,000 artworks. It consists of many Egyptian artifacts and Japanese and Chinese.

9. MoMA-New York Museum Of Modern art

Often referred to as one of the most influential museums in terms of modern arts in the world. Located in Manhattan, New York.

10. Philadelphia Museum Of art