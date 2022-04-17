Mocktail is a non-alcoholic drink consisting of a mixture of fruit juices, syrup, and any other soft drink. It is a cocktail-style beverage, the only difference is that mocktails are non-alcoholic while cocktails are.
10 easy mocktails you should try
Taking a break from booze but you still want to enjoy a fun, flavorful, and refreshing drink? You should consider making a mocktail.
Just because they don't contain alcohol doesn't mean they are boring. Here are some easy, delicious, and non-alcoholic mocktails for you.
1. Virgin mojito
Virgin mojito is a famous refreshing drink made of lime juice and fresh mint with just the right amount of sweetness. It takes just about 5 minutes to make this amazing mocktail.
2. Shirley's temple
This is a traditional drink made with ginger ale and garnished with a maraschino cherry.
3. Virgin cosmopolitan
Because of its bright color, virgin cosmo is a delicious treat for non-alcohol drinkers to be served on special occasions like Valentine's. It is an easy mix of cranberry, lime, and orange juice with a splash of sparkling water.
4. Non-alcoholic Mimosa
Mimosa is a popular cocktail made with champagne and orange juice, the non-alcoholic form comes sans the champagne, but is still super delicious.
5. Blue lagoon mocktail
Made with just 3 ingredients; blue Curacao syrup, lemon juice, and sprite, this dazzling bright-looking mocktail in blue color is very impressive and equally delicious.
6. Virgin Mary
This is the non-alcoholic form of Bloody Mary. Virgin Mary is prepared by mixing tomato juice with lemon juice and Worcester sauce.
7. Apple fizz
This well-known mocktail is nothing but just a combination of apple juice and soda.
8. Virgin Pina colada
Pina colada is a classic cocktail made with white rum, coconut cream, and pineapple juice. The mocktail version comes without the rum.
9. Gabbie's Punch
This mocktail is made of orange, pineapple, and passion fruit juices.
10. Cuddles on the beach
Sex on the beach is a popular cocktail. Cuddles on the beach is basically the mocktail version of it and it's all fruit juices. It is a mixture of cranberry juice, grapefruit juice, peach nectar, grenadine syrup, and ginger ale.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng