Restaurants in Lagos where you can actually have an 83k romantic date

news

For those that can afford it, these restaurant offer the best cuisines and ambiance for the elites in Lagos. A romantic date for two can easily land you a bill of 83k and above.

In the light of recent events, many on social media have asked if there are actual restaurants that can accumulate such large amounts for just two people and we've responded by curating this list.

These luxurious restaurants are usually frequented by the creme-de-la-creme, and people that don't mind spending large amounts for good quality food and drinks.

However, you don't necessarily need to spend 83k to have a romantic date with your partner. If you can't afford going to any of these restaurants, avoid the need to dine and dash by checking out our guide to free and cheap date ideas in Lagos .

A date at any of these fancier restaurants, though, will surely put you in the good favours of your partner.

1. Shiro

No way you've been in Lagos and not heard of the Shiro's fancy menu. It is a Japanese restaurant located at Landmark Centre, Landmark Village, Water Corporation Road, Eti-Osa, Lagos and has a outlooking view of the sea. None of it comes cheap so come prepared.

2. Izanagi

Izanagi is another ideal location for Asian food lovers. Located at 19B Idejo St, Victoria Island, Izanagi has a mind-blowing Japanese menu and a cozy sophisticated ambiance that makes you feel like you're getting your money's worth.

3. South Social

SOUTH Eatery & Social House is a a New Orleans inspired gastro pub in Lagos offering the best Burgers and Southern American food. Located at 92b Younis Bashorun, Victoria Island, SOUTH has a revolving menu offering freshly prepared comfort meals that will have you returning for more.

4. 788 on the sea

788 on the sea is a high-end sea Mediterranean food restaurant located in Twin Waters and absolutely gives you the feel of being on the sea. It comes highly recommended for a romantic date overlooking the water.

5. Chai Tang

Chai Tang is another restaurant located on the second floor of Twin Waters, Okunde Bluewater Zone, Lekki. It is known for its high-end Chinese food with a classic menu, great service and views overlooking the water.

6. Noir

Noir is a French inspired culinary experience that combines fine dining with a fun, friendly and warm environment. It is located at 4a Akin Olugbade St, Victoria Island. Noir is one of the few restaurants that pays maximum attention to the origins of the meals and usually invites famed chefs and wine-makers to teach classes.

7. Talindo Steak House

Located at 7 Karimu Kotun St, Victoria Island, Talindo Steak House is an Italian restaurant that serves delicious steak, Italian dishes , brownies, apple pie and gourmet. Coupled with its great atmosphere, this is the spot to cure your Italian itch or for an evening that will transport you to Italy.

8. Tarragon

Tarragon is the in house Restaurant at Culinary Academy led by Chef Patron. Located at 50 Raymond Njoku St, Ikoyi, Tarragon combines unique fine-dining styles from around the world to give you the best dining experience. Of course, dining here isn't cheap.

9. The Sky Restaurant

Situated at the tallest Penthouse of Eko Hotel, the Sky restaurant boasts of being the highest restaurant in the city of Lagos. Coupled with the picturesque view of the city and the Atlantic Ocean, and the amazing Asian food, the experience that Sky gives you is worth the thousands that will be leaving your pocket.

10. Crossroads

Located also in Eko Hotel and Suites, Crossroads Restaurant boasts of the longest bar in Lagos and of being Nigeria’s leading Tex-Mex Restaurant and Bar. Enjoy tacos, enchiladas, burritos, our signature hot plate fajitas and margaritas and a host of other food and drinks in a more upbeat date setting.

11. The Grill by Delis

The Grill by Delis is all about the meat, if you're into that sort of thing. Located at 1 Karimu Kotun St, Victoria Island, the Grill is a fine dining steakhouse with an Italian influence, modern wine cellar and signature cocktails selection.