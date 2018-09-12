Why we're coveting Melissa Akposa's luxurious and minimalist style

news

Melissa Holdbrook-Akposoe is a stylist and fashion blogger who has amassed quite the following on social media. The stylish British-Ghanaian influencer thrills fans with her unique style. Here's why we're coveting Melissa Holdbrook-Akposoe's luxurious and minimalist style.

Speaking to Bad Blogger about her personal style, Melissa described it as:

It’s classic with a twist. I love a lot of power dressing, like pencil skirts and shirts but then I’ll throw in a cool belt or a solid bag. Though I dress quite casual most days, like biker jacket, t-shirt, jeans, trainers (or heels if I’m meeting a client). Today I’m wearing a tracksuit and I’m feeling it!

It just depends on my mood for that day. I’ll think, do I wanna be a boss today? Or an entrepreneur? Then I’ll build from that. I also go on Tumblr for inspiration. I actually sold a whole bunch of outfits on Depop because I looked at my wardrobe and thought this isn’t who I want to be, I need to start again.

Here's why Melissa's style hits the spot!