Why we're coveting Melissa Akposa's luxurious and minimalist style

Melissa, a stylist and fashion blogger has captivated Instagram with her flawless style. The influencer with model-like proportions knows how to dress!
Speaking to Bad Blogger about her personal style, Melissa described it as:
It’s classic with a twist. I love a lot of power dressing, like pencil skirts and shirts but then I’ll throw in a cool belt or a solid bag. Though I dress quite casual most days, like biker jacket, t-shirt, jeans, trainers (or heels if I’m meeting a client). Today I’m wearing a tracksuit and I’m feeling it!
It just depends on my mood for that day. I’ll think, do I wanna be a boss today? Or an entrepreneur? Then I’ll build from that. I also go on Tumblr for inspiration. I actually sold a whole bunch of outfits on Depop because I looked at my wardrobe and thought this isn’t who I want to be, I need to start again.
Here's why Melissa's style hits the spot!
I don't boast I'm just Boasy! Well, kinda Boasy because I definitely have on a rented pair of Valentino shades from the @sunglasshut #Sunlibrary! Follow @sunglasshut to find out how you can rent a pair of designer shades for £35 a week! #HouseOfSun #Sunlibrary #SunglassHut AD
Am I the only one overly excited for the winter? I may be transitioning to winter dressing a little too early but I couldn't help it after getting my hands on this light knit from the #ModernRarity Collection from @johnlewisandpartners. Check out my insta stories to shop this cosy piece JohnLewis #ModernRarity AD