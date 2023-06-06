The sports category has moved to a new website.
Check it out here!
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Fashion

Who wore it better? Tiwa Savage and Chloe Bailey take on the full denim trend

Temi Iwalaiye

These two fashionistas rocked the same outfit. Here’s how they both rocked it, and at the end, we will rate who wore it the best.

Who wore it best, Tiwa (L) or Chloe (R)? {Instagram}
Who wore it best, Tiwa (L) or Chloe (R)? {Instagram}

Recommended articles

READ ALSO: Who wore it better? Nengi Hampson’s recreation, or the original outfit on Didi Stone?

The full denim trend has women and men rocking denim (or jeans) from head to toe. It is perfect for a casual yet fun outing like a concert or show.

Here's how Tiwa Savage and Chloe Bailey styled the look:

ADVERTISEMENT

Tiwa rocked the denim gown with thigh-high denim boots from Sami Miro. You probably shouldn't wear boots like that when it rains. She finished off the look with a long denim coat.

ADVERTISEMENT

Chloe had her own gown cinched at the waist perfectly, her hem was also made shorter. She rocked very similar denim boots and a jacket with Tiwa.

Who wore it best? Our take is Chloe did. The look looked more fun on Chloe because of the absence of a bulky hemline.

Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye is a lifestyle Reporter at Pulse. She loves to write - about anything and everything.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

5 famous paintings that have hidden meanings

5 famous paintings that have hidden meanings

5 Places to go paintballing in Lagos

5 Places to go paintballing in Lagos

2 ways to lighten the skin naturally with tomatoes

2 ways to lighten the skin naturally with tomatoes

What makes the vagina wet during s*x

What makes the vagina wet during s*x

What to expect when you lose your virginity (For men and women)

What to expect when you lose your virginity (For men and women)

Who wore it better? Tiwa Savage and Chloe Bailey take on the full denim trend

Who wore it better? Tiwa Savage and Chloe Bailey take on the full denim trend

Winners of 9mobile 2022 Essay Competition on the environment announced

Winners of 9mobile 2022 Essay Competition on the environment announced

The soft launch: How to announce your new relationship on social media

The soft launch: How to announce your new relationship on social media

Milk gives you vitamins and maybe, vouchers

Milk gives you vitamins and maybe, vouchers

7 body parts you must clean every day to avoid body odour

7 body parts you must clean every day to avoid body odour

Here are 5 things you must do immediately after you have s*x

Here are 5 things you must do immediately after you have s*x

A single person’s guide to finding love in Lagos without breaking the bank

A single person’s guide to finding love in Lagos without breaking the bank

Pulse Sports

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Fashionable plus-size Nigerian celebs [Instagram]

5 most fashionable plus-size celebs in Nigeria

The best of 2023 presidential and governorship inauguration fashion

Inauguration fashion: 5 highlights from across Nigeria

This week's best celebrity pictures on Instagram

This week's best celebrity pictures on Instagram

5 outfits for 5 days of work [Instagram]

5 outfits for 5 days of work inspired by Phyna