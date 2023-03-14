Sculptured dresses are definitely one we’ve seen over and over on many red carpets over the years. Now, they have made a comeback and are definitely taking over red carpets.
Who wore it best? Cardi B, Quinta, Tems and Nana wear the same sculptured gowns
This week we look at four celebrities who have worn their own version of this sculptured gown.
Recommended articles
Nana Akua
In 2020, Nana wore a Gaurav Gupta gown to the AMVCA that was quite similar to what was worn by Cardi B in 2023.
Cardi B
For the 2023 Grammy Awards, Cardi wore a blue version of Nana’s outfit made by the same designer. I think blue was a really great colour for Cardi.
Quinta Brunson
The creator of the award-winning show 'Abbott elementary' was also spotted in the same dress by the same designer in nude colour. It equally looked great on her.
Tems
Tems gown is quite similar to all of them to the 2023 Oscars but hers was in white and was made by Lever Couture.
All these women styled it properly by making an updo hairstyle that brought all the focus to the outfit. But, who do you think wore it best?
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng