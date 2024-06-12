Who nailed this Bridgerton-style dress? Beauty, Priscy, Bola or Shine?

A fashion brand called Kaykay has tapped into this renaissance with its Mongana gown. This dress has been seen by many celebrities and influencers, leading us to ask: Who wore it best?

Beauty Tukura

Beauty rocked the red gown, pairing it with gold slippers and a matching purse. Her sleek, laid-back bun completed the elegant look.

Priscy

Priscy chose the same gown but styled it with a black strappy heel and a beaded choker necklace. While the dress looked great, the choker felt a bit off-the-cuff. The bow added to her hair was a nice touch.

Bola Montana

Bola opted for a fringe wig and black pumps with the dress. A three-strand pearl choker complemented the outfit, but the wig's style is debatable.

Shine Rosman

Shine's editorial spread for the brand showcased perfect styling. Black pumps, sleek parted hair, and a single pearl necklace created a flawless look. It's a 100/100 across the board!

