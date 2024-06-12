ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Fashion

Who nailed this Bridgerton-style dress? Beauty, Priscy, Bola or Shine?

Temi Iwalaiye

Who wore this dress best?

Who wore it best?
Who wore it best?

The new season of the Netflix series Bridgerton has brought a return of the classic 18th-century outfits with the corset and overblown pleats.

Recommended articles

A fashion brand called Kaykay has tapped into this renaissance with its Mongana gown. This dress has been seen by many celebrities and influencers, leading us to ask: Who wore it best?

Beauty Tukura [Instagram]
Beauty Tukura [Instagram] Pulse Nigeria
ADVERTISEMENT

Beauty rocked the red gown, pairing it with gold slippers and a matching purse. Her sleek, laid-back bun completed the elegant look.

Priscilla Ojo [Instagram]
Priscilla Ojo [Instagram] Pulse Nigeria

Priscy chose the same gown but styled it with a black strappy heel and a beaded choker necklace. While the dress looked great, the choker felt a bit off-the-cuff. The bow added to her hair was a nice touch.

ADVERTISEMENT
Bola Montana [Instagram]
Bola Montana [Instagram] Pulse Nigeria

Bola opted for a fringe wig and black pumps with the dress. A three-strand pearl choker complemented the outfit, but the wig's style is debatable.

Shine Rosman [Kaykaybrand]
Shine Rosman [Kaykaybrand] Pulse Nigeria

Shine's editorial spread for the brand showcased perfect styling. Black pumps, sleek parted hair, and a single pearl necklace created a flawless look. It's a 100/100 across the board!

ADVERTISEMENT

ALSO READ: Who wore it best? Tiwa Savage, Diane Russet, Nengi Hampson, or Ms Banks?

Conclusion

Shine takes the crown for the most elegant interpretation, with Beauty Tukur as a close runner-up.

Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye is a Senior Lifestyle Reporter at Pulse. She loves to write about anything and everything. She's a trained lawyer called to the Nigerian Bar and the proud winner of the Random Photo Prize for Fiction 2019.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Bola Tinubu’s portrait breaks record as the largest portrait on canvas ever made

Bola Tinubu’s portrait breaks record as the largest portrait on canvas ever made

Scientists reveal unusual discovery about elephants— it's mind-blowing

Scientists reveal unusual discovery about elephants— it's mind-blowing

Is drinking water before bed healthy?

Is drinking water before bed healthy?

Who nailed this Bridgerton-style dress? Beauty, Priscy, Bola or Shine?

Who nailed this Bridgerton-style dress? Beauty, Priscy, Bola or Shine?

5 haunted hotels around the world still in business

5 haunted hotels around the world still in business

Wig business: 4 disturbing ways human hair is sourced for wigs

Wig business: 4 disturbing ways human hair is sourced for wigs

Eliminate these products from your diet to control hypertension

Eliminate these products from your diet to control hypertension

Why you may feel sleepy instead of energised after taking coffee

Why you may feel sleepy instead of energised after taking coffee

Dr. Apenteng writes: Understanding and overcoming premature ejaculation

Dr. Apenteng writes: Understanding and overcoming premature ejaculation

King Charles’ official portrait defaced by activists

King Charles’ official portrait defaced by activists

If you find these 5 things in your girlfriend's room, she's a baddie

If you find these 5 things in your girlfriend's room, she's a baddie

Ladies: Drop these 7 outfits from your wardrobe to attract high-value men

Ladies: Drop these 7 outfits from your wardrobe to attract high-value men

Pulse Sports

'Sack him now' - Reactions as Finidi George fails to inspire Super Eagles against Benin

'Sack him now' - Reactions as Finidi George fails to inspire Super Eagles against Benin

All for women? Gabby Thomas and other female athletes accused of poor sportsmanship to Thompson-Herah

All for women? Gabby Thomas and other female athletes accused of poor sportsmanship to Thompson-Herah

Super Eagles: Nigeria are becoming World Cup qualifying no-hopers

Super Eagles: Nigeria are becoming World Cup qualifying no-hopers

NPFL Standings: What the latest title race twist means after the abandoned Rangers vs Enyimba derby

NPFL Standings: What the latest title race twist means after the abandoned Rangers vs Enyimba derby

“How much is money? — Ighalo reacts to Osimhen flaunting his private jet

“How much is money?” — Ighalo reacts to Osimhen flaunting his private jet

Benin Republic vs Nigeria: Time and where to watch Super Eagles face the Cheetahs in World Cup qualifiers

Benin Republic vs Nigeria: Time and where to watch Super Eagles face the Cheetahs in World Cup qualifiers

Nigeria vs South Africa: 5 things we learnt from Finidi George and Super Eagles' disastrous draw against Bafana Bafana

Nigeria vs South Africa: 5 things we learnt from Finidi George and Super Eagles' disastrous draw against Bafana Bafana

Who will be the next NCAA Champion from Nigeria? Meet the contenders and former winners since 2010

Who will be the next NCAA Champion from Nigeria? Meet the contenders and former winners since 2010

Nigeria vs South Africa: Time and Where to watch Super Eagles World Cup qualifying match against Bafana Bafana

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

A collage containing three images of TikToker Kayet Orwa

10 stylish Kayet Orwa looks perfect for your next birthday shoot

Who wore it best?

Who nailed this Bridgerton-style dress? Beauty, Priscy, Bola or Shine?

A woman with elegant earrings

3 guides for the perfect choice of your earrings

Bella Okagbue joins the Fashion Nova gang [Instagram/bellaokagbue]

BBNaija’s Bella Okagbue will be partnering with the global brand Fashion Nova