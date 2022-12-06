RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Fashion

Tiwa Savage stuns at the British Fashion Awards

Temi Iwalaiye

Last Night, the elite in the world of fashion gathered for British Fashion Awards organized by the British Fashion Council.

Tiwa Savage at the British Fashion Awards [Instagram]
Tiwa Savage at the British Fashion Awards [Instagram]

In attendance was Africa’s number one bad girl, Tiwa Savage. The Loaded coroner was the ultimate fashion girl at the event.

Tiwa Savage wore a gold figure-hugging gown with elaborate ruffles from the shoulders to the hem by Robert Twun and a small gold clutch.

Tiwa Savage for the British Fashion Awards [Instagram/Tiwa Savage]
Tiwa Savage for the British Fashion Awards [Instagram/Tiwa Savage] Pulse Nigeria

Also, loved to see her rocking the low-cut look and of course her signature nude lipstick.

It's interesting to know that Burna Boy was also at the event.

Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye is a lifestyle Reporter at Pulse. She loves to write - about anything and everything.

