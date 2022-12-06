In attendance was Africa’s number one bad girl, Tiwa Savage. The Loaded coroner was the ultimate fashion girl at the event.
Tiwa Savage stuns at the British Fashion Awards
Last Night, the elite in the world of fashion gathered for British Fashion Awards organized by the British Fashion Council.
Tiwa Savage wore a gold figure-hugging gown with elaborate ruffles from the shoulders to the hem by Robert Twun and a small gold clutch.
Also, loved to see her rocking the low-cut look and of course her signature nude lipstick.
It's interesting to know that Burna Boy was also at the event.
