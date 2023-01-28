ADVERTISEMENT
This week’s best celebrity pictures on Instagram

Temi Iwalaiye

As we typically say, another week another slay.

This week's best pictures [Instagram]
This week's best pictures [Instagram]

Every week we curate the top beauty looks and most trending celebrity pictures posted on Instagram.

Which pictures were some of our very best this week?

For Kenzo’s fashion show in Paris, Burna wore a jean shirt and trousers with a plaid jacket. Loved the look and the haircut.

Ebuka proved he is the king of impeccable style in this kaftan made by Vanskere.

Toke once more proves that she is a stylish queen in this black pants suit.

Arguably, one of the best pictures we saw last week. Sharon looked gorgeous in a bubu.

Teni is certainly brought sexy back in this beautiful bikini.

