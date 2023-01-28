Every week we curate the top beauty looks and most trending celebrity pictures posted on Instagram.
This week’s best celebrity pictures on Instagram
As we typically say, another week another slay.
Which pictures were some of our very best this week?
Burna Boy
For Kenzo’s fashion show in Paris, Burna wore a jean shirt and trousers with a plaid jacket. Loved the look and the haircut.
Ebuka Obi-Uchendu
Ebuka proved he is the king of impeccable style in this kaftan made by Vanskere.
Toke Makinwa
Toke once more proves that she is a stylish queen in this black pants suit.
Sharon Ooja
Arguably, one of the best pictures we saw last week. Sharon looked gorgeous in a bubu.
Teni
Teni is certainly brought sexy back in this beautiful bikini.
