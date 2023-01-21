ADVERTISEMENT
This week’s best celebrity pictures on Instagram

Temi Iwalaiye

Another week of fashion wrapped.

These were the best pictures this week [Instagram]
These were the best pictures this week [Instagram]

This week had birthdays, brand events and colourful photoshoots. What were some of the best pictures?

Cee C let the world know she’s turning 30 and fabulous in a little black dress.

Maria channels an African queen in this custom. Love it.

Asake looked luxurious and warm as he covered Ssense magazine for the first time.

Ayra looked cuter than ever in blond hair and top with nude imprints.

When in doubt, always go with black. Sharon looked beautiful in this black miniskirt and suit.

Beauty showed off her hot body in a black bikini set. Loved to see it.

Temi Iwalaiye

