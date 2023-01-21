This week had birthdays, brand events and colourful photoshoots. What were some of the best pictures?
This week’s best celebrity pictures on Instagram
Another week of fashion wrapped.
CeeC
Cee C let the world know she’s turning 30 and fabulous in a little black dress.
Maria Chike
Maria channels an African queen in this custom. Love it.
Asake
Asake looked luxurious and warm as he covered Ssense magazine for the first time.
Ayra Star
Ayra looked cuter than ever in blond hair and top with nude imprints.
Sharon Ooja
When in doubt, always go with black. Sharon looked beautiful in this black miniskirt and suit.
Beauty Tukura
Beauty showed off her hot body in a black bikini set. Loved to see it.
