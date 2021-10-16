RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Fashion

The best pictures on Instagram this week

This week, we are counting down the pictures on Instagram that worked for us.

Osas, Whitemoney and Erica had the best pictures this week [instagram]

Every week, we curate the best pictures posted by famous people in Nigeria. We look at the most aesthetically pleasing and of course the most popular and viral picture and we list them out.

This week's top ranking pictures are;

www.instagram.com

Erica is sizzling hot like atarodo is this gown ruched to the side by Dahmola.

www.instagram.com

Elozonam was on this way to the Pulse Influencer Awards in a grey jacket by Rick Dusi paired with a white turtleneck and white sneakers.

www.instagram.com

Mazi Whitemoney was relaxed like an Odogwu that is he in this two-piece by Top Posh Collection. It gave chills in the Bahamas vibes.

www.instagram.com

Osas is hot as can be in this see-through gown.

www.instagram.com

Prince is a classic man in this green suit with colourful appliques.

www.instagram.com

Tiwa is pretty in pink in this long knit gown by Hanifa official

www.instagram.com

Jackie B is a delight in this black jacket with frills and hot red lipstick.

www.instagram.com

Hair laid and lip gloss popping, real hot girl sh**, right?

www.instagram.com

Liquorose served red hot sultry looks in this loose-fitting two-piece by Lux by Becca. `

