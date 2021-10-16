Every week, we curate the best pictures posted by famous people in Nigeria. We look at the most aesthetically pleasing and of course the most popular and viral picture and we list them out.
The best pictures on Instagram this week
This week, we are counting down the pictures on Instagram that worked for us.
This week's top ranking pictures are;
Erica
Erica is sizzling hot like atarodo is this gown ruched to the side by Dahmola.
Elozonam
Elozonam was on this way to the Pulse Influencer Awards in a grey jacket by Rick Dusi paired with a white turtleneck and white sneakers.
Whitemoney
Mazi Whitemoney was relaxed like an Odogwu that is he in this two-piece by Top Posh Collection. It gave chills in the Bahamas vibes.
Osas
Osas is hot as can be in this see-through gown.
Prince
Prince is a classic man in this green suit with colourful appliques.
Tiwa Sagave
Tiwa is pretty in pink in this long knit gown by Hanifa official
Jackie B
Jackie B is a delight in this black jacket with frills and hot red lipstick.
Angel
Hair laid and lip gloss popping, real hot girl sh**, right?
Liquorose
Liquorose served red hot sultry looks in this loose-fitting two-piece by Lux by Becca. `
