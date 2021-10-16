The best pictures on Instagram this week

This week's top ranking pictures are;

Erica

Erica is sizzling hot like atarodo is this gown ruched to the side by Dahmola.

Elozonam

Elozonam was on this way to the Pulse Influencer Awards in a grey jacket by Rick Dusi paired with a white turtleneck and white sneakers.

Whitemoney

Mazi Whitemoney was relaxed like an Odogwu that is he in this two-piece by Top Posh Collection. It gave chills in the Bahamas vibes.

Osas

Osas is hot as can be in this see-through gown.

Prince

Prince is a classic man in this green suit with colourful appliques.

Tiwa Sagave

Tiwa is pretty in pink in this long knit gown by Hanifa official

Jackie B

Jackie B is a delight in this black jacket with frills and hot red lipstick.

Angel

Hair laid and lip gloss popping, real hot girl sh**, right?

Liquorose