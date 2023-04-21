The best Eid Mubarak outfits on Twitter
One of our favourite things about Eid is the outfits!
If you go out on this day, you’ll see many people of all ages in the brightest and most colourful outfits. You will also see gorgeous and well-dressed people on Twitter.
Here are the best Eid pictures on Twitter:
Soft in Pink
This beautiful lady is giving us all the right vibes in her monochromatic pink attire. Love the pink spring background too.
Another soft pink look we absolutely love.
Ankara for the win
We always love it when Ankara is sampled. The picture background is also 100.
A proper Agbada
If you’re dressing up, why not go all the way? Love the maroon Agbada and the embroidery too.
Rich Aunty Vibes
Nothing like a bubu that serves rich aunty vibes. We love to see it.
Arab money
A white abaya is clean and gorgeous. Love the scrawl on his head too.
Pretty Abaya
This free-flowing gown looks gorgeous on everyone, especially this lovely lady.
