The best Eid Mubarak outfits on Twitter

Temi Iwalaiye

One of our favourite things about Eid is the outfits!

Our favourite Eid looks from Twitter
If you go out on this day, you’ll see many people of all ages in the brightest and most colourful outfits. You will also see gorgeous and well-dressed people on Twitter.

Here are the best Eid pictures on Twitter:

This beautiful lady is giving us all the right vibes in her monochromatic pink attire. Love the pink spring background too.

Another soft pink look we absolutely love.

We always love it when Ankara is sampled. The picture background is also 100.

If you’re dressing up, why not go all the way? Love the maroon Agbada and the embroidery too.

Nothing like a bubu that serves rich aunty vibes. We love to see it.

A white abaya is clean and gorgeous. Love the scrawl on his head too.

This free-flowing gown looks gorgeous on everyone, especially this lovely lady.

