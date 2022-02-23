Style Inspiration: The top 5 Fireboy outfits so far

His latest hit ‘Peru’ with Ed Sheeran has been taking over airwaves and we are super proud of him.

There is something peculiar about Fireboy’s style, from his dreads with brown highlights and his jewellery. Here are the best Fireboy looks so far.

1. Black and white

Fireboy looks amazing in this black and white look. The leather straps and those shoes round up the look perfectly.

2. Two-Piece

This is an all-time favourite Fireboy look. He looks amazing in this white two-piece, and those boots are also spectacular.

3. Cool kid

How would you look if you were a cool Gen Z artist? Fireboy replies in this college bomber jacket in a purple, beautiful colour, and an amazing sweater and boots to die for

4. White and chilled

Fireboy proves he’s too cool in this all-white ensemble, the look is so cool and the orange jacket adds a wonderful pop of colour to the outfit.

5. Black and fun