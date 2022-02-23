RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Fashion

Style Inspiration: The top 5 Fireboy outfits so far

Temi Iwalaiye

The best looks from Fireboy.

These are my favorite Fireboy looks [Instagram]
These are my favorite Fireboy looks [Instagram]

Fireboy is one of the artists at the forefront of the new school Gen Z movement in the music industry.

His latest hit ‘Peru’ with Ed Sheeran has been taking over airwaves and we are super proud of him.

There is something peculiar about Fireboy’s style, from his dreads with brown highlights and his jewellery. Here are the best Fireboy looks so far.

Fireboy looks amazing in this black and white look. The leather straps and those shoes round up the look perfectly.

This is an all-time favourite Fireboy look. He looks amazing in this white two-piece, and those boots are also spectacular.

How would you look if you were a cool Gen Z artist? Fireboy replies in this college bomber jacket in a purple, beautiful colour, and an amazing sweater and boots to die for

Fireboy proves he’s too cool in this all-white ensemble, the look is so cool and the orange jacket adds a wonderful pop of colour to the outfit.

Fireboy also keeps it cool and classy in this all-black look. He keeps it mature, fun and fashionable.

