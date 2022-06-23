Style Inspiration: The evolution from Adekunle Gold to AG baby

Adekunle Almoruf Kosoko looked like a regular young man in his 20s, his hair was a low fade, and he wore an ordinary T-shirt and shorts; that was 2016.

Pulse Nigeria

Before his music career took off, he was a tech bro. He was a graphic designer for YBNL, and in the typical tech bro fashion - and the fact that we were in the 2010s - he wore a lot of plaids, jeans, chinos, sneakers and glasses.

Nowadays, he doesn’t even go by Adekunle Gold anymore. He is AG baby. He went from ‘Orente no dey complain’ to ‘Love is not enough come to me mo lowo.’

The level of transformation is the same you would expect from a man who has grown in every aspect of his life - but most especially financially.

There is a common saying, ‘no one is ugly, it’s just money they don’t have’ but AG baby went further when he got money - he developed his personal style.

We are seeing Adekunle Gold shaped up to become a fashion icon.

What do we love about AG baby? Everything! But we would list three things we love about AG baby.

His Hair

When he ditched the low fade and started plaiting his hair we knew he was up to something, especially in his album Afro Pop Vol 1. We saw AG's baby in his new form.

The braids with beads were an interesting take and added something interesting to his style

Colour combination

Even though we always knew he had an affinity for African culture, we love how he explores colour, from orange to purple, no colour is off-limit for AG baby.

His two-pieces

AG baby is the king of the two-piece.