Style Inspiration: 5 times Ini Dima-Okojie made a strong case for two-piece outfits

Temi Iwalaiye

Looking for how to style your two-piece? Then let Ini be your guide.

Ini's two-piece sets are inspiring [Instagram]
Ini's two-piece sets are inspiring [Instagram]

Matching two-piece sets are incredibly stylish, increasingly popular and help your outfit coordination.

The current star girl of Nollywood Ini Dima-Okojie rocks two-piece so well and because of that, she is our style inspiration for the week.

Ini looks like a red hot atarodo in these two-piece. The criss-cross crop top adds a little razzle-dazzle to the outfit.

Atafo created a magnificent piece, plus the sneakers makes it a quasi-casual look. The colour is perfect, easy on the eyes and reminds one of the beaches in the Maldives.

This is perfect beachwear, adire always looks good.

You can never go wrong with white. Those pants are extremely gorgeous and the exaggerated sleeve is extremely fabulous.

This plaid two-piece in different colours is an interesting way to style a two-piece, it doesn’t always have to be the same colour.

Temi Iwalaiye is a lifestyle Reporter at Pulse.

