Style Inspiration: 5 times Ini Dima-Okojie made a strong case for two-piece outfits

The current star girl of Nollywood Ini Dima-Okojie rocks two-piece so well and because of that, she is our style inspiration for the week.

Red hot

Ini looks like a red hot atarodo in these two-piece. The criss-cross crop top adds a little razzle-dazzle to the outfit.

Casually suited

Atafo created a magnificent piece, plus the sneakers makes it a quasi-casual look. The colour is perfect, easy on the eyes and reminds one of the beaches in the Maldives.

Beach, please

This is perfect beachwear, adire always looks good.

Snow white

You can never go wrong with white. Those pants are extremely gorgeous and the exaggerated sleeve is extremely fabulous.

Pattern on pattern