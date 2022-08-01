RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Fashion

Style Inspiration: 5 stylish women you need to follow asap [Issue one]

Temi Iwalaiye

Here are five stylish women you need to have on your timeline.

These influencers should inspire you [Instagram]
These influencers should inspire you [Instagram]

When it comes to fashion, there is no harm in admitting that you need a little help. Instagram is the perfect place to follow lifestyle and fashion that curate special looks to inspire you.

Nonye’s page offers the perfect aesthetic that’s the line between modesty and sexy.

Powede’s page is for the stylish working class lady. Get all the inspiration you need for your work ‘fits.

Diane’s page is for the snazzy Gen Zs. Her page is filled with graphic eyeliners and interesting and colourful looks.

Adeola’s wardrobe is a fusion of luxury, sexiness and colour blocking. Learn how to look like a baddie every time from Adeola.

Tejj is the perfect inspiration for our plus-sized sisters, dishing out incredible fashion and styling for them.

Temi Iwalaiye is a lifestyle Reporter at Pulse. She loves to write - about anything and everything.

