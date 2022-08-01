When it comes to fashion, there is no harm in admitting that you need a little help. Instagram is the perfect place to follow lifestyle and fashion that curate special looks to inspire you.
Style Inspiration: 5 stylish women you need to follow asap [Issue one]
Here are five stylish women you need to have on your timeline.
Thisthingcalledfashion/Nonye Udeogu
Nonye’s page offers the perfect aesthetic that’s the line between modesty and sexy.
Powede Awujo
Powede’s page is for the stylish working class lady. Get all the inspiration you need for your work ‘fits.
Diane Eneje
Diane’s page is for the snazzy Gen Zs. Her page is filled with graphic eyeliners and interesting and colourful looks.
Diiadem
Adeola’s wardrobe is a fusion of luxury, sexiness and colour blocking. Learn how to look like a baddie every time from Adeola.
Tejjtheblogger
Tejj is the perfect inspiration for our plus-sized sisters, dishing out incredible fashion and styling for them.
