This Summer is definitely Rihanna season as the fashion and beauty mogul has been spotted everywhere from Italy to New York and Los Angeles.

The star was spotted in New York last week wearing auburn box braids and a pink silk mini and this time she wore her red-tinted hair in an adorable half up/ half down style and a black leather look courtesy of her own luxury label, Fenty.

And just last night, she made a surprise appearance at the BET Awards to present a Lifetime Achievement Award to singer Mary J. Blige.

Rihanna positively glowed as she took to the stage wearing a head-to-toe Fenty look. It looked like her outfit was an unreleased Fenty look and was a custom-leather version of the tuxedo/bum bag combo that was a part of the line’s first drop.

She paired the tuxedo pants with a pair of skintight leather trousers which showed off her curvaceous legs to perfection.

She paired the all-black look with multiple gothic-style silver chains, one of which had a cross hanging from it.

She wore a full face of Fenty Beauty, her own cosmetics line, and let her outfit do all the talking as she kept her makeup to a minimum with a sleek cat eye and nude lips.

Back in May, Rihanna became the first woman to create an original brand at LVMH, the first woman of color at the top of an LVMH maison, and her line was the first new house created by the group since Christian Lacroix in 1987. It joins other luxury brands as Dior, Givenchy, Celine and Fendi and positions Rihanna as a breakthrough designer on a number of levels.

Speaking about the iconic Fenty line, Rihanna and Bernard Arnault expressed their excitement of a line that would undeniably change the face of fashion forever.

Robyn Rihanna Fenty declared: “Designing a line like this with LVMH is an incredibly special moment for us. Mr. Arnault has given me a unique opportunity to develop a fashion house in the luxury sector, with no artistic limits. I couldn’t imagine a better partner both creatively and business-wise, and I’m ready for the world to see what we have built together.”

Bernard Arnault, Chairman and CEO of LVMH, added: “Everybody knows Rihanna as a wonderful singer, but through our partnership at Fenty Beauty, I discovered a true entrepreneur, a real CEO and a terrific leader. She naturally finds her full place within LVMH. To support Rihanna to start up the Fenty Maison, we have built a talented and multicultural team supported by the Group resources. I am proud that LVMH is leading this venture and wish it will be a great success.”