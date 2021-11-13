The Africa International Film Festival (AFRIFF) had movie lovers, moviemakers and actors come together to discuss filmmaking in Africa.
Looks we loved from the AFRIFF movie festival
We loved some looks from the AFRIFF festival.
Many actors stepped out in styles, here are some looks we love;
Sharon Ooja
For the opening night, Sharon showed up in a power suit from Hertuba.
Bisola Aiyeola
Bisola was sweet, flirty and girly in this off-shoulder gown.
Nse Ikpe-Etim
Nse was lounge ready in her nude two-piece.
Mo Abudu
Mo’s adire two-piece is something we would not mind recreating. Totally gorgeous.
Inidima Okojie
Inidima looks absolutely stunning in this oversized suit.
