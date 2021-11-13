RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Fashion

Looks we loved from the AFRIFF movie festival

Temi Iwalaiye

We loved some looks from the AFRIFF festival.

Bisola and Sharon look beautiful [instagram]
Bisola and Sharon look beautiful [instagram]

The Africa International Film Festival (AFRIFF) had movie lovers, moviemakers and actors come together to discuss filmmaking in Africa.

Many actors stepped out in styles, here are some looks we love;

For the opening night, Sharon showed up in a power suit from Hertuba.

Bisola was sweet, flirty and girly in this off-shoulder gown.

Nse was lounge ready in her nude two-piece.

Mo’s adire two-piece is something we would not mind recreating. Totally gorgeous.

Inidima looks absolutely stunning in this oversized suit.

