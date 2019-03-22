The event, held in Oregon, was in celebration of Adichie’s two works, Americanah and We Should All Be Feminists.

With the selection of two titles, Everybody Reads 2019 offered an opportunity to explore a range of issues, including the experience of Africans in America and feminism in the 21st century.

Chimamanda who is notably a huge fan of Nigerian designers and supporting the 'Wear Nigerian' cause, wore a simple yet super-stylish puff shirt dress dress from emerging brand Nola Black.

She wore the white dress with a pair of opaque black leggings and black boots.