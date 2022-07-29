RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Fashion

Instaglam: 10 celebrity pictures we loved this week

These are the celebrity picture of the week.

Liquorose, Tems and Linda Osifo has some of this week's best picture [Instagram]

We saw some fiery pictures posted by celebrities. From birthdays to vacations we were not short of pictures to gaze upon in admiration.

Here are the best;

Adekunle Gold has a spread in GQ South Africa. He looked dapper in the different outfits he wore. He was styled by celebrity stylist More than Raya.

If we were feeling blue, Cee C in this blue outfit certainly would cheer us up.

Sharon was summertime in this pink shorts and crop top.

Osas was all smiles in this two-piece and jacket. We loved the burst of colours.

Come through Tacha. Tacha was an obvious delight in this black bodycon gown and the pearls.

For the BBN opening show, this colourful agbada is one of our favourite pieces. It is quite reminiscent of Obasanjo’s

Mercy looks especially elegant in black and white.

Liquorose looks innocent and gorgeous in this black jacket.

Tems is gorgeous in custom-made Robert Wun. We especially love the colour and the pleats.

Our number one picture of the week. Linda looks amazing in this brown gown, it highlighted her brown skin. Feels like Beyonce sang Brown Skin Girl for her.

