Instaglam: 10 celebrity pictures we loved this week
These are the celebrity picture of the week.
Here are the best;
10. Adekunle Gold
Adekunle Gold has a spread in GQ South Africa. He looked dapper in the different outfits he wore. He was styled by celebrity stylist More than Raya.
9. CeeC
If we were feeling blue, Cee C in this blue outfit certainly would cheer us up.
8. Sharon Ooja
Sharon was summertime in this pink shorts and crop top.
7. Osas
Osas was all smiles in this two-piece and jacket. We loved the burst of colours.
6. Tacha
Come through Tacha. Tacha was an obvious delight in this black bodycon gown and the pearls.
5. Ebuka Obi-Uchendu
For the BBN opening show, this colourful agbada is one of our favourite pieces. It is quite reminiscent of Obasanjo’s
4. Mercy Eke
Mercy looks especially elegant in black and white.
3. Liquorose
Liquorose looks innocent and gorgeous in this black jacket.
2. Tems
Tems is gorgeous in custom-made Robert Wun. We especially love the colour and the pleats.
1. Linda Osifo
Our number one picture of the week. Linda looks amazing in this brown gown, it highlighted her brown skin. Feels like Beyonce sang Brown Skin Girl for her.
