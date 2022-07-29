Instaglam: 10 celebrity pictures we loved this week

Here are the best;

10. Adekunle Gold

Adekunle Gold has a spread in GQ South Africa. He looked dapper in the different outfits he wore. He was styled by celebrity stylist More than Raya.

9. CeeC

If we were feeling blue, Cee C in this blue outfit certainly would cheer us up.

8. Sharon Ooja

Sharon was summertime in this pink shorts and crop top.

7. Osas

Osas was all smiles in this two-piece and jacket. We loved the burst of colours.

6. Tacha

Come through Tacha. Tacha was an obvious delight in this black bodycon gown and the pearls.

5. Ebuka Obi-Uchendu

For the BBN opening show, this colourful agbada is one of our favourite pieces. It is quite reminiscent of Obasanjo’s

4. Mercy Eke

Mercy looks especially elegant in black and white.

3. Liquorose

Liquorose looks innocent and gorgeous in this black jacket.

2. Tems

Tems is gorgeous in custom-made Robert Wun. We especially love the colour and the pleats.

1. Linda Osifo