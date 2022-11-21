RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Fashion

Ini Dima-Okojie makes a strong case for crop tops

Temi Iwalaiye

Crop tops are a magical invention.

Ini in a crop top [instagram]
Ini in a crop top [instagram]

These little tops that stop midway through the stomach have become a wardrobe staple, and let’s be honest, they go with skirts, pants and jeans and can be styled up or styled down.

Recommended articles

This week, actress Ini Dima-Okojie is certainly taking us to fashion school and showing us the perfect way to style crop tops.

Ini styled her crop top up, and it’s certainly not just any type of crop top. Ini’s styled hers up and showed us that a crop top isn’t just a casual attire.

Ini went with wide-legged well-tailored pants and a ruffled crop top and stilettos, but perhaps another thing we love about Ini’s get-up is those earrings, she accessorized to perfection.

Those statement earrings dispersed the need for any other piece of jewellery and truly rounded off the look perfectly.

Additionally, the brown tones of the look bring a lot of attention to her skin colour.

Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye is a lifestyle Reporter at Pulse. She loves to write - about anything and everything.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Vertical Rave 2022 - Secure your spot at Nigeria’s First Global Music Festival!

Vertical Rave 2022 - Secure your spot at Nigeria’s First Global Music Festival!

Why women agree to be side chicks

Why women agree to be side chicks

5 ways to make him miss you like crazy

5 ways to make him miss you like crazy

5 ways to make your girlfriend miss you like crazy

5 ways to make your girlfriend miss you like crazy

5 foods that can prevent erectile dysfunction

5 foods that can prevent erectile dysfunction

5 best s*x tips for plus sized people

5 best s*x tips for plus sized people

Ini Dima-Okojie makes a strong case for crop tops

Ini Dima-Okojie makes a strong case for crop tops

Smoking weed may be worse for your lungs than cigarettes, according to new study

Smoking weed may be worse for your lungs than cigarettes, according to new study

The fusion of business and leisure in Ikoyi

The fusion of business and leisure in Ikoyi

Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected! Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Trending

Beauty latest picture is near perfect [Instagram]

Beauty Tukura understood the assignment in her latest picture

Nonye, Temisan, and Kim in brown [Instagram]

Neutrals: Why brown is the new black

The best pictures on Instagram [Instagram]

This week's best celebrity pictures on Instagram

GTCO fashion weekend {Instagram/gtbank}

A reflection on GTCO fashion weekend in Lagos [Pulse Editor's Opinion]