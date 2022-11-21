These little tops that stop midway through the stomach have become a wardrobe staple, and let’s be honest, they go with skirts, pants and jeans and can be styled up or styled down.
Ini Dima-Okojie makes a strong case for crop tops
Crop tops are a magical invention.
This week, actress Ini Dima-Okojie is certainly taking us to fashion school and showing us the perfect way to style crop tops.
Ini styled her crop top up, and it’s certainly not just any type of crop top. Ini’s styled hers up and showed us that a crop top isn’t just a casual attire.
Ini went with wide-legged well-tailored pants and a ruffled crop top and stilettos, but perhaps another thing we love about Ini’s get-up is those earrings, she accessorized to perfection.
Those statement earrings dispersed the need for any other piece of jewellery and truly rounded off the look perfectly.
Additionally, the brown tones of the look bring a lot of attention to her skin colour.
