Here's what we know about Kanye's jacket North West wore to Paris Fashion Week

North went with her mother, Kim Kardashian, to Paris Fashion Week. While on a trip to a Balenciaga store, she wore a vintage varsity jacket from Kanye’s streetwear label that never took off, Pastelle.

Pulse Nigeria

Pastelle was Kanye’s first venture into fashion in 2004, but the clothes never made it in stores even though he collaborated with hot shots like Virgil Abloh and Ian Connors.

We recognised the jacket because Kanye wore it to the 2008 American Music Awards, and given that it was some sizes bigger than her, it might as well be her father’s jacket. This jacket is now a collector’s item and valued at $10,000.

Pulse Nigeria