It came in an uninspiring brown Adire print that he very much disliked.

This collection closely follows the recently shown SS19 collection with the brands continuous use of African Tie Dye fabrics (Adire) but with the marbling technique.

For detailing, the brand has the Fulani inspired paper embroidery as accents.

Credits:

Photography: Henry Uduku

Models: Eseosa Belo-Osagie and Ikenna Onuchukwu

Styling: Amina Odey

Assists: Nkem Uduku and Joel Udeh