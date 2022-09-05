Headies Awards 2022: Where did the red carpet fashion and glamour go?

RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Fashion

Headies 2022: Where did the red carpet fashion and glamour go?

Temi Iwalaiye

The glitz and glamour we were used to seeing were nonexistent for this year Headies Awards.

The best dressed Celebrities during the 2021 headies [Stylerave]
The best dressed Celebrities during the 2021 headies [Stylerave]

The Headies Award 2022 is an annual award that celebrates Nigerian music. This year's edition was held in Atlanta, United States.

This year's red carpet fashion was an anomaly. Previously, the entire entertainment industry was invited to these event, not only people in the music industry.

Celebrities at the Headies Awards 2019 [Sveltvemagazine]
Celebrities at the Headies Awards 2019 [Sveltvemagazine] Pulse Nigeria

Tiannah Place Empire would have been responsible for a lot of fashion mishaps. Nigerian actors, actresses, comedians, and everyone else in the entertainment industry would have worn the shiniest, most glittering outfits and made an entire show out of it.

Last year, comedian Bovi made a tribute to those killed during the End Sars by wearing a blood stained Nigerian flag.

Bovi at the 2020 Headies Awards
Bovi at the 2020 Headies Awards Pulse Nigeria

We would have seen a fusion of Afrocentric outfits on the red carpet, but this was glaringly absent.

The entire eco-system of musicians, fashion stylist, designers, makeup artists and photographer profit from fashion during award show.

Also, it is publicity for the show and celebrities.

Typically, we would have seen celebrities whose pictures would have been the topic of discussion for days.

No award ceremony on earth is complete without photographers capturing the red carpet, so why didn't we see that at The Headies 2022?

Red carpet pictures are as important as the ceremony itself, and every serious award show knows this. Except, it is an award is without a physical location, pictures on the red carpet are a must!

We have to wonder why the organizers of The Headies and this year’s attendants didn't give us much to work with fashion-wise.

Celebrities invest millions of dollars in their appearance for award events. They hire their own photographers even though they will be photographers on the red carpet because they want the best pictures publicized.

It's unfortunate that this year, we had to watch the live show to see what the celebrities were wearing - that didn't work for us.

Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye is a lifestyle Reporter at Pulse. She loves to write - about anything and everything.
