How restaurant server in Lagos became a runway model for Fendi in Italy

Temi Iwalaiye

The story behind Gbolahan's discovery is heartwarming.

Gbolahan Yusuf has debuted at the Milan Fashion Week [Instagram/@gbolahan_yusuph]
It all started when a regular customer and model scout, named Temi, noticed his potential behind the food counter at The Place restaurant in Lagos.

Taking a chance, Temi sent a video of Gbolahan to a modelling agency, opening the door to this exciting new chapter in his life.

Gbolahan then secured a coveted opportunity to debut at the Milan Fashion Week Men's SS25, walking for luxury brand, Fendi.

Here's the story as told in the caption of a video posted by the model scout on her handle, Teminails_the_Salon on TikTok:

"I was a very regular customer at The Place restaurant, Surulere, last year. I have visited the place countless times to get food and have seen Gbolahan quite often, as he has attended to me a number of times. Until the day it clicked! I looked at him as he printed my bill over the desk, and I said to myself, 'How come I haven't seen this? How did it take me so long to realise this?' Well, without hesitating, I took out my phone and made the first video on the slide. I sent it straight to my boss, Cias Model.

"He said it was interesting that we could see more without his cap, and that was how we started.

"Today, Gbolahan, from behind the desk as a restaurant server boy in Lagos, Nigeria, made his first debut in Milan for Fendi!"

ALSO READ: Dancing Chicken Republic security guards reportedly offered jobs at Delta First Media

Gbolahan's story has gone viral, with many Nigerians expressing happiness about his journey from humble beginnings.

The model also shared his gratitude on Instagram, especially to his agents, including Temi, in a post on Monday, June 17, 2024, accompanied by a picture of him on the runway.

"I really just want to say a big thank you to everyone for the outpouring of love and support. You all don’t know me but have shown me so much love. I don’t take it for granted," Gbolahan noted in another Instagram post on Tuesday, June 18.

Temi Iwalaiye is a Senior Lifestyle Reporter at Pulse.

