How restaurant server in Lagos became a runway model for Fendi in Italy

It all started when a regular customer and model scout, named Temi, noticed his potential behind the food counter at The Place restaurant in Lagos.

Taking a chance, Temi sent a video of Gbolahan to a modelling agency, opening the door to this exciting new chapter in his life.

Gbolahan then secured a coveted opportunity to debut at the Milan Fashion Week Men's SS25, walking for luxury brand, Fendi.

Here's the story as told in the caption of a video posted by the model scout on her handle, Teminails_the_Salon on TikTok:

"I was a very regular customer at The Place restaurant, Surulere, last year. I have visited the place countless times to get food and have seen Gbolahan quite often, as he has attended to me a number of times. Until the day it clicked! I looked at him as he printed my bill over the desk, and I said to myself, 'How come I haven't seen this? How did it take me so long to realise this?' Well, without hesitating, I took out my phone and made the first video on the slide. I sent it straight to my boss, Cias Model.

"He said it was interesting that we could see more without his cap, and that was how we started.

"Today, Gbolahan, from behind the desk as a restaurant server boy in Lagos, Nigeria, made his first debut in Milan for Fendi!"

Gbolahan's story has gone viral, with many Nigerians expressing happiness about his journey from humble beginnings.

The model also shared his gratitude on Instagram, especially to his agents, including Temi, in a post on Monday, June 17, 2024, accompanied by a picture of him on the runway.