From Waves to Weaves: 10×10 storms hair industry with a 9-day market activation in Lagos

#Featureby10x10

It was indeed a Market Storm with various Competitions, Performances, Giveaways, Shoutouts, and of course, Sales. This created waves in the hair industry as they connected directly with wholesalers, retailers, and end-users, bringing their Wigs & Weaves closer to valued customers.

10x10 manufactures its own products and have over 60 years of experience manufacturing Premium Fibre. They manufacture and sell both Premium Fibre and Virgin Human Hair, and the price range for all the hair categories they currently have in stock varies from as little as N10,000 to N448,000. They have over 60 products in total currently, with each style having up to 7 colors.

10x10 is big on inspiring confidence in African Women and giving back to society, which is why at their flagship store located at Shop G11, Landmark Boulevard, V.I. Lagos, they have a training center where they offer free workshops and seminars for hair stylists and hair enthusiasts.

They also have a members-only salon for all their customers at the same location to care for your natural hair.

For more information, visit their Instagram here for promo codes or their website here where they offer SAME-DAY DELIVERY within Lagos if you order online before noon!!! They deliver worldwide to wholesalers, retailers, and end-users.

In conclusion, 10x10 is a brand committed to revolutionizing your hair game, empowering you to embrace your unique style and confidence. Their brand stands for Confidence, Excellence, Quality, and Integrity.

