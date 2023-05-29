The sports category has moved to a new website.
ADVERTISEMENT
Fancy Acholonu Nigerian-American model & entrepreneur launches new fragrance line, Simply Fancy

Having made her mark in the modeling industry, working with renowned brands such as Macy's, Coca Cola, Samsung, Remy Martin, and more, Fancy's entrepreneurial spirit led her to establish her own jewelry store called Zodiacaa, specializing in zodiac-inspired jewelry that was recognized by Intel Technology where her entrepreneurial success was documented and broadcasted by their global company to inspire other women entrepreneurs.

Known for her smile, playful personality and exceptional work ethic, Fancy navigated through a challenging period in her life, which fueled her passion for self-healing, seeking solace in perfumery.

With an innate love for fragrances, Fancy seized this opportunity to deepen her knowledge in perfumery school and create her own signature scent. Simply Fancy is an exquisite composition that symbolizes resilience and the triumph over adversity.

The fragrance opens with a harmonious blend of Moroccan orange blossom, lavender, and jasmine, evoking a sense of tranquility and serenity.

The heart of Simply Fancy reveals delicate notes of rose and geranium, symbolizing the blossoming of inner strength and grace. Finally, the base notes of vanilla musk envelop the senses, leaving a warm and comforting trail of confidence that lingers throughout the day.

Fancy hopes her perfume will serve as a powerful reminder for everyone to pause, appreciate life's simple joys, and embrace their own unique elegance.

By sharing her personal journey of overcoming hardships, she aims to inspire women around the world to embrace their inner beauty and regain their confidence all while smelling amazing wearing Simply Fancy.

Her fragrance is available on her website www.simplyfancy.co you can follow her journey on her Instagram page.

