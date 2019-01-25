If you’re engaged, or you're just dreaming about your ideal wedding dress, haute couture season is a week long source of endless dress inspiration.

As models strut down runways in custom made couture designs, we watch in absolute awe as label and after label sends their show-stopping gowns that we can only dream of. Among all the beautiful dresses comes a whole host of wedding dress inspo.

From a breathtaking, embellished ballgown embroidered with delicate gold lace from Elie Saab to Chanel’s bride in a swimsuit with a bejeweled cap and veil, each designer showcased their best new bridal looks, each with their own unique signatures.

Whether they were deconstructed, fluffed up with taffeta, flowing in silk or sequinned, the potential wedding dresses on display were all enchanting in their own ways and showed off the incredible design talent. The fabrics, flowing around the models, the cuts that skimmed their figures perfectly and the accessories that completed the looks to perfection; it was a haute couture week to remember.

So, no matter what type of bride you are, a daring bride with a classic streak that could rock an embellished Chanel swimsuit or an over the top, glamorous bride who could stop time in an ethereal Zuhair Murad princess gown, all the inspiration you need can be found in these next few posts.

Take a look at the best bridal inspiration from haute couture week and start planning your own special day!