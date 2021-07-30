Big Brother Naija: Shine Ya Eye housemate Arin is a fashion designer with an interesting portfolio

When Big Brother Naija Season 6 Housemate Arinola Olowoporoku walked on stage, she told host of the show Ebuka Obi-Uchendu that she was a fashion designer and was looking to expand her business.
It was later discovered that she started her clothing line when she was just a teenager in 2009.
While studying for her Masters, she worked with acclaimed Nigerian designer Mai Atafo and, her collections were showcased at AFI Cape Town Fashion and GTB Fashion Weekend.
Even 'Nneka The Pretty Serpent' actress, Idia Aisien wore one of her designs.
Hopefully, the Big Brother Naija show gives her the platform to scale her career.
