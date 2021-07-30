RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Fashion

Big Brother Naija: Shine Ya Eye housemate Arin is a fashion designer with an interesting portfolio

Authors:

Temi Iwalaiye

New Big Brother Naija housemate, Arin is an impressive fashion designer with a fascinating portfolio.

Arin and some models at GTB fashion weekend {instagram/arinola}
Arin and some models at GTB fashion weekend {instagram/arinola}

When Big Brother Naija Season 6 Housemate Arinola Olowoporoku walked on stage, she told host of the show Ebuka Obi-Uchendu that she was a fashion designer and was looking to expand her business.

Recommended articles
www.instagram.com

It was later discovered that she started her clothing line when she was just a teenager in 2009.

While studying for her Masters, she worked with acclaimed Nigerian designer Mai Atafo and, her collections were showcased at AFI Cape Town Fashion and GTB Fashion Weekend.

Arin worked with acclaimed fashion designer Mai Atafo {instagran/arinola}
Arin worked with acclaimed fashion designer Mai Atafo {instagran/arinola} Pulse Nigeria

Even 'Nneka The Pretty Serpent' actress, Idia Aisien wore one of her designs.

Hopefully, the Big Brother Naija show gives her the platform to scale her career.

www.instagram.com

See some designs below;

www.instagram.com
www.instagram.com
www.instagram.com

Authors:

Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Hushpuppi confesses he bribed top police officer Abba Kyari to arrest partner in N451 million scam

“I can’t take it” – Ghanaian lady flees from man she met online due to big 'joystick' (video)

Funny Face’s ex-wife marries again in traditional wedding (PHOTOS & VIDEOS)

5 awkward problems you get for sleeping with a close friend

DJ Kaywise, Mr Macaroni step out to show support as Odunlade Adekola renews contract with Goldberg Lager Beer

‘Sarkodie doesn't wear earrings’ - Black Sherif walked out of lecture hall over dress code (WATCH)

'You slept with a married footballer' - Odion Ighalo's estranged wife accuses BBNaija's Uriel

‘Moesha saw blood all over her Nigerian sugar daddy’ - P.A drops bombshell (AUDIO)

BBNaija 2021: Maria & Pere are the wild cards!