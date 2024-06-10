BBNaija’s Bella Okagbue will be partnering with the global brand Fashion Nova

Every fashion and lifestyle creator dreams of working with Fashion Nova; they have worked with people like Cardi B and Kylie Jenner, they are a big deal.

Bella Okagbue become popular for being a part of the Big Brother Naija Season 7. Ever since Bella left the Big Brother Naija house, she has made a conscious effort to curate her Instagram feed to reflect that she is a fashion influencer, often wearing outfits by international fast fashion brands like Zara, Shein, House of CB, Pretty Little Things, Odd Muse, and, of course, Fashion Nova.

It seems all her handwork and prayers are paying off, and she announced on Twitter, “I prayed, and he answered. Bella x Fashion Nova. It’s about to get very busy around here. Can’t wait to share more exciting news!”

Her Instagram bio also says she is a Fashion Nova ambassador.

Recently, a popular British fashion brand, House of CB, posted Bella in a slide of influencers wearing their designs and she has influenced for lessen known fashion brands.

