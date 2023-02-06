Temilade ‘Tems’ Openiyi is certainly a world-renowned celebrity and superstar. She is now a Grammy winner for her song 'Wait for you’ where her original song 'Higher' was sampled by Future and featured her and Drake.
All the details on Tems' outfit to the 2023 Grammy Awards and Pre-Grammy Brunch
Tems won her first Grammy, and she totally dressed the part.
For the award, she wore a gold silk Vivienne Westwood dress with a corset and off shoulders sleeves with beads on it. The beads added some Africanness to the outfit. She rounded off the look with a golden purse.
We are undecided about the Bantu knots. Could she have done a more elegant style like the up-do she wore for the Roc Nation Pre-Grammy Brunch?
Now here’s another look at Tems we absolutely loved. Tems was definitely one of the best-dressed women at that Brunch.
She wore a cute white cut-out Magda Butyrm dress and clear Amina Muaddi heels. Loved how fresh and fun she looked in cute, light makeup with a copious amount of bronzer.
Tems continues to be a winning lady, and she does it with so much class and elegance.
