All the details on Tems' outfit to the 2023 Grammy Awards and Pre-Grammy Brunch

Temi Iwalaiye

Tems won her first Grammy, and she totally dressed the part.

Tems at the 65th Grammy and Pre-Grammy brunch [Twitter/Cosmopolitan]
Temilade ‘Tems’ Openiyi is certainly a world-renowned celebrity and superstar. She is now a Grammy winner for her song 'Wait for you’ where her original song 'Higher' was sampled by Future and featured her and Drake.

For the award, she wore a gold silk Vivienne Westwood dress with a corset and off shoulders sleeves with beads on it. The beads added some Africanness to the outfit. She rounded off the look with a golden purse.

We are undecided about the Bantu knots. Could she have done a more elegant style like the up-do she wore for the Roc Nation Pre-Grammy Brunch?

Now here’s another look at Tems we absolutely loved. Tems was definitely one of the best-dressed women at that Brunch.

She wore a cute white cut-out Magda Butyrm dress and clear Amina Muaddi heels. Loved how fresh and fun she looked in cute, light makeup with a copious amount of bronzer.

Tems continues to be a winning lady, and she does it with so much class and elegance.

Temi Iwalaiye is a lifestyle Reporter at Pulse.

